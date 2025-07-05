How to watch USMNT vs Mexico: Gold Cup final stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

For the 8th time in CONCACAF Gold Cup history (18 tournaments), the USMNT and Mexico are set to face off in the final of the 2025 edition at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Sunday (7 pm ET).

MORE — Gold Cup schedule | Club World Cup knockout bracket

The Americans have won just two of seven finals against their southern rivals, though they did come out on top in the last such meeting, in 2021 (1-0 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, on Miles Robinson’s 117th-minute goal). El Tri have won a record nine Gold Cups, while the USMNT will close the gap to just one if they lift no. 8 this weekend.

How to watch USMNT vs Mexico live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 7 pm ET, Sunday

How to watch: Fox, TUDN

Stream online: FOXSports.com or the FOX Sports app

USMNT focus, team news

Diego Luna has used this Gold Cup as his personal playground and breakout moment with three goals, including both in the USMNT’s 2-1 victory over Guatemala in the semifinals, and two assists through five games. The 21-year-old Real Salt Lake star has been flanked in midfield, and frequently on the scoresheet, by Malik Tillman (three goals and two assists of his own) to form a dangerous one-two punch that can make a real case for a place in the starting XI next summer when the 2026 World Cup is played in the United States, Mexico and Canada. But can they deliver once more, against the best that CONCACAF has to offer, in perhaps the biggest game of their young careers?

Mexico focus, team news

The Gold Cup would be Mexico’s second trophy of 2025 after Javier Aguirre’s side won the 2024-25 Nations League back in March. Raul Jimenez has scored twice this tournament, including the game’s only goal to beat Honduras and book Mexico’s place in the final. Center back Cesar Montes scored three goals during the group stage and played all 90 minutes to secure the clean sheet against Honduras.

USMNT vs Mexico prediction

A cagey affair, as finals often are. Three of the eight finals finished 1-0, including each of the last two (2019 and 2021). A first trophy for Mauricio Pochettino as USMNT boss. USA 1-0 Mexico.