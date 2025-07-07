USMNT vs Mexico player ratings: Who starred at the Gold Cup Final?

The United States men’s national team came up short in their bid to win a ninth Gold Cup, casting aside an early lead en route to a 2-1 loss to historic rivals Mexico in Sunday’s final.

It was a disappointing but fair end to the “B Team’s” summer run, which began with a pair of sour friendly losses to Turkiye and Switzerland before a faith-restoring run over CONCACAF foes (with a guest appearances from AFC’s Saudi Arabia).

RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS — USMNT 1-2 Mexico in Gold Cup Final

Stars were born and depth was questioned, as Mauricio Pochettino’s punchy underdogs learned hard lessons in the final against a tournament-hardened El Tri who had the majority of their best players available.

As for Sunday, who looked good and who struggled? Two of the USMNT’s tournament stars struggled on the stage, while a young defender played his most complete game, and one player firmed up his place on the World Cup roster.

USMNT vs Mexico player ratings

Matt Freese: 7 — Not putting either goal on the 26-year-old NYCFC keeper, who likely earned himself a spot on the World Cup squad over the past few weeks. Six saves in the loss.

Max Arfsten (Off 85'): 7.5 — His best all-around game thanks to a sterling performance in duels. Good as usual with the ball.

Tim Ream: 6 — Played well for much of the game but a step slow when Raul Jimenez scored his goal (with a slight deflection off his former teammate at Fulham).

Chris Richards: 7 — Terrific header to put the team in front and a decent day both on the ball and keeping it from goal. Piled up 13 clearances, many in a first half which saw the back line under siege. Opened up space for Ruiz’s through ball when he joined Freeman in darting out of shape.

Alex Freeman: 5.5 — Some very good moments for the 20-year-old when the side were under pressure, but had the chance to intervene on both Mexico goals and got it wrong. Harsh but true.

Tyler Adams (Off 82'): 6 — Certainly brought fire to the proceedings but he was always going to be asked to do a lot on this roster in a game like this. Came up a bit short.

Luca de la Torre (Off 69'): 6.5 — Solid performance doing thankless work in the middle of the park.

Diego Luna (Off 85'): 5 — Forgettable end to a great tournament for the young Real Salt Lake star.

Max Tillman: 5 — Ran his shorts off but ultimately was second best most of the game. Edson Alvarez and the Mexico midfield ate the Yanks lunch.

Sebastian Berhalter: 6 — Great service on the goal but perhaps got too involved in the emotional side of the game. A wonderful tournament ends on a down note.

Patrick Agyemang: 6.5 — Didn’t back down from the challenge. Excellent hold-up play and drew loads of fouls. The questions is whether he can be a finisher.