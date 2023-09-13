USMNT player ratings vs Oman

This time, Gregg Berhalter got a performance to match the score line.

Days after the Yanks beat Uzbekistan 3-0 but didn’t really inspire thoughts of a golden generation, Berhalter’s men played Oman off the pitch in a dominant, assured 4-0 win in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

The newly-reminted USMNT manager pushed all the right buttons against inferior competition on Tuesday.

Yunus Musah ran the game from the midfield, giving Weston McKennie and Timothy Weah the freedom be their most dangerous selves. Sergino Dest also impressed and Chris Richards made another claim to the future of the center back position.

Here’s how all the Yanks performed, at least in our view, in the blowout home win.

USMNT player ratings versus Oman (out of 10)

Ethan Horvath: 7 — Touched the ball 23 times, and had to make one late save. Completed 16-of-18 passes.

Sergino Dest (Off 76'): 7 — If his shooting was even average on the night he might’ve had a hat trick. His chemistry with Timothy Weah on the right side is something special.

Miles Robinson: 7.5 — His best USMNT performance in a while. Robinson was credited with 15 defensive actions and got stuck into 21 duels (winning 14).

Chris Richards (Off 72'): 8 — An imperious presence at both ends and still just 23. Richards is going to get a great chance to clamp onto a starting spot, as he’s impressed even taking into account the competition level.

Kristoffer Lund: 7 — He’s definitely earned another look in his bid to back up Antonee Robinson. Seven passes into the final third and 10 recoveries.

Yunus Musah: 8.5 — It’s almost impossible to understate how important Musah will be to this side’s midfield, calmly linking Tyler Adams and the backs to the attacking unit. He barely put a foot wrong, connecting 51-of-56 passes and making 1 1recoveries. He’s 20 years old, too, y’know?

Weston McKennie: 7.5 — Like Dest, he just didn’t have his finishing boots despite doing almost everything else well. His tail was up from the opening whistle and his medium to long range passing was terrific, especially the cross to Weah that led to Balogun’s opener.

Malik Tillman (Off 72'): 7 — Seven passes into the final third as he was tidy and busy at both ends.

Christian Pulisic (Off HT): 6.5 — Struggled again in set piece service, but created two chances and won almost all of his duels. Good enough given the occasion.

Folarin Balogun (Off HT): 7.5 — A goal on two shots despite being limited to 17 touches. If there’s one thing to judge about the attack this break, aside from the first-half finishing, it’s not getting the CFs on the ball, but it’s a minor complaint when the wide men are going this well.

Timothy Weah (Off 79'): 7.5 — Missed a chance to make it 2-0 in the first half but was otherwise electric. Take Pulisic out of the equation and Weah’s possibly been the Yanks’ best threat in each of his last five caps. Not too bad.

Substitutes

Brenden Aaronson (On HT): 7.5 — We saw a little bit of “out-of-control energy” Aaronson versus Uzbekistan. This was anything but that. Forget the free kick goal, which was opponent-aided. Aaronson was buzzing and more like the man we saw in Philadelphia, Salzburg, and his early appearances for Leeds.

Ricardo Pepi (On HT): 8 — A goal on four shots, and completed all eight of his passes. Fifteen touches.

Benjamin Cremaschi (On 72'): 6.5 — Was in all the right places if a little hesitant... which happens when you’re 18.

Mark McKenzie (On 72'): N/A

DeJuan Jones (On 76'): N/A — Nice assist and a bright day for a man who wasn’t even in the squad three days ago.

Kevin Paredes (On 79'): N/A — Very active and unbowed by the moment. Prodded the Oman own goal.