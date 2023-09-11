USMNT vs Oman: Preview, how to watch live, stream link, team news

The United States men’s national team looks to have a more comfortable time in its second match of this international window when it hosts Oman in Saint Paul, Minnesota, on Tuesday.

The Yanks held the ball and beat Uzbekistan 3-0 on Saturday in St. Louis, but several big mistakes and a long period without cutting edge had the game very much in the balance at 1-0 until the 90th minute.

There were certainly stars from the affair — read our player ratings here — as Matt Turner, Timothy Weah, and Sergino Dest impressed in extended viewings and Luca de la Torre looked good before departing with a broken nose.

Another 3-0 would be nice on Tuesday, but it really is all about performance with the acknowledgment that a multi-goal lead before the 90th minute would be nice and Turner — or whoever’s in goal — should not have to be so busy. After all, Ghana and Germany are next and the tests will be more difficult.

All of this needs to be viewed through the monumentally-important filter that asks how Berhalter is positioning the USMNT for another home soil Copa America and hopefully a long run at the 2026 World Cup in the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

Oman is next, and the Yanks meet the ‘Gulf Samba’ at 8:30pm ET Tuesday in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Read on to get the ins and outs of the USMNT vs Oman.

