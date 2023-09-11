USMNT vs Oman: Preview, how to watch live, stream link, team news
Can Gregg Berhalter’s men button up mistakes, turn superiority into control?
The United States men’s national team looks to have a more comfortable time in its second match of this international window when it hosts Oman in Saint Paul, Minnesota, on Tuesday.
The Yanks held the ball and beat Uzbekistan 3-0 on Saturday in St. Louis, but several big mistakes and a long period without cutting edge had the game very much in the balance at 1-0 until the 90th minute.
There were certainly stars from the affair — read our player ratings here — as Matt Turner, Timothy Weah, and Sergino Dest impressed in extended viewings and Luca de la Torre looked good before departing with a broken nose.
Another 3-0 would be nice on Tuesday, but it really is all about performance with the acknowledgment that a multi-goal lead before the 90th minute would be nice and Turner — or whoever’s in goal — should not have to be so busy. After all, Ghana and Germany are next and the tests will be more difficult.
All of this needs to be viewed through the monumentally-important filter that asks how Berhalter is positioning the USMNT for another home soil Copa America and hopefully a long run at the 2026 World Cup in the U.S., Mexico and Canada.
Oman is next, and the Yanks meet the ‘Gulf Samba’ at 8:30pm ET Tuesday in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Read on to get the ins and outs of the USMNT vs Oman.
Again, we’re operating with a new measuring stick here; The Yanks are less than four years from hosting the men’s World Cup, and set to do it with perhaps the most talented team in history, one that’s set to be largely in its prime and carrying unparalleled experience on the world stage.
It’s doing so under a coach who has been backed by a new director in Matt Crocker, so much so that Gregg Berhalter’s been rehired by the federation. There’s a little bit of a rub there, though; The players seemingly wanted Berhalter back in the job and Crocker would’ve been silly not to include that in his hiring thought process.
And so those players performances will fittingly determine the length and success of Berhalter’s new run as boss.
Berhalter chose a terrific XI from a very strong 24-man squad for the match against Uzbekistan and there’s really no question he gave them a path to a comfortable victory. Understandably rusty? Yes, for sure, and bad giveaways were responsible for almost all of Uzbekistan’s chances. Performance? Not great. Plan? Berhalter gets a check.
How will Berhalter approach Oman? There would’ve been a pre-camp plan but does he feel he needs to adjust any of it to get the right message into the heads of his men before October friendlies with Ghana and Germany?
It seems unlikely, but he’ll have to tweak some things as Luca de la Torre has broken his nose. Yunus Musah went 90 minutes and Weston McKennie 81. Malik Tillman and Benjamin Cremaschi are also there, as is Tanner Tessmann who did some nice things but also was a part of at least two gaffes versus Uzbekistan.
Berhalter will give some time to Ethan Horvath or Drake Callender with Matt Turner returning to England as he awaits the arrival of his new baby daughter. Christian Pulisic, Sergino Dest, Antonee Robinson, and Tim Ream joined Musah in going 90. Will any of those players start against Oman, or might we see Brenden Aaronson, Kristopher Lund, Cade Cowell, Joe Scally and/or others?
Lots to watch on Tuesday.
FIFA ranking: 73
Elo rating: t-65
Just above Uzbekistan in FIFA’s list and behind them in ELO — level with Albania — this game’s expectations should be about the same for visitors and hosts as the Uzbekistan friendly that ended 3-0 to the Yanks on Saturday.
Oman’s roster for this match is exclusively domestic-based and led by 30-year-old Mahmood Al-Mushaifri and 33-year-old captain Harib Al-Saadi. The former is seventh in Oman caps all-time.
But there’s no Eldor Shomurodov here, and Oman is going to have to find threat and goals from a crew of six forwards, two uncapped, that have combined for 24 goals from 173 caps.
Oman has only escaped the Asian Cup’s group stage once, but it was in its last go-round (2019). They are looking to shine in Qatar come January for the 2023 edition, and World Cup qualifying begins in November.
Its Asian Cup group is Saudi Arabia, Thailand, and Kyrgyzstan. The Saudis are the best of the bunch and will be Oman’s first group stage match. This friendly is very much preparation for that.