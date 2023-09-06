USMNT vs Uzbekistan: Preview, team news, how to watch live en Español
Gregg Berhalter retakes the USMNT wheel for two friendlies with Asian opposition
The Gregg Berhalter era of the United States men’s national team either continues or restarts, depending on your viewpoint, when the Yanks host Uzbekistan at 5:30pm ET Saturday in St. Louis.
When we last saw Berhalter roaming the USMNT touch line, the Yanks were falling 3-1 to the Netherlands in a World Cup Round of 16 game. What followed was as unnerving and unsavory soap opera that saw Berhalter’s contract lapse and former assistants Anthony Hudson and BJ Callaghan take the wheel.
Reading that sentence, it probably should not have come as a surprise that Berhalter was rehired. That, however, is more than a mild surprise given that he was hired by a new boss, former Southampton leader Matt Crocker. And Crocker indicated that the men’s players had influence in Berhalter’s retention/rehiring, which is in itself complicated and interesting.
Hudson and Callaghan combined for just once loss in 12 games, Hudson’s depth squad’s loss to a Serbian depth crew in January.
Berhalter now must prepare the USMNT for another home soil Copa America and hopefully a long run at the 2026 World Cup in the U.S., Mexico and Canada. It starts with Uzbekistan and Oman.
How to watch USMNT vs Uzbekistan en Español
Date: Saturday, Sept. 9
Kickoff time: 5:30pm ET
Streaming en Español: Peacock Premium
Gregg Berhalter’s 24-man roster includes 25 call-ups, as Venezia’s Tanner Tessmann has been brought in following an injury to initially-tabbed midfielder Johnny Cardoso.
The Yanks’ Starting XI should be somewhat predictable unless Berhalter is planning to really flip his lineup between Uzbekistan and Oman.
The only real questions in this group is who Berhalter will deploy at center back and in the middle of a 4-2-3-1.
At center back, Berhalter saw Tim Ream star at the World Cup but didn’t seem high on the Fulham captain leading up to the tournament. Chris Richards, Mark McKenzie, and Miles Robinson are also options.
Yunus Musah and Weston McKennie will be in the midfield, but where will the latter be deployed with Tyler Adams out? There could be an opening for Brenden Aaronson or Malik Tillman in an attacking role, or Luca de la Torre in a less forward role.
My bet? De la Torre, Richards, and Ream, but our own Joe Prince-Wright gives his best guess at Berhalter’s XI versus Uzbekistan, here, and it’s quite different.
FIFA ranking: 74
ELO rating: 60
Uzbekistan swept Group A at the 2023 CAFA Nations Cup, beating Oman 3-0, Turkmenistan 2-0, and Tajikistan 5-1 before losing 1-0 in the final versus Iran.
Most of manager Srecko Katanec’s roster comes from the Uzbekistan Super League, with seven players plying their trade outside the borders. Cagliari loanee Eldor Shomurodov — parent club Roma — is an exception, as is Turkey-based Otabek Shukurov (Faith Karagumruk).
Happy birthday Eldor Shomurodov! 🎂— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) June 29, 2022
The forward is 27 today! 🇺🇿🐺🎉#ASRoma pic.twitter.com/jK9LLMnNGn