USMNT vs Uzbekistan: Preview, team news, how to watch live en Español

The Gregg Berhalter era of the United States men’s national team either continues or restarts, depending on your viewpoint, when the Yanks host Uzbekistan at 5:30pm ET Saturday in St. Louis.

When we last saw Berhalter roaming the USMNT touch line, the Yanks were falling 3-1 to the Netherlands in a World Cup Round of 16 game. What followed was as unnerving and unsavory soap opera that saw Berhalter’s contract lapse and former assistants Anthony Hudson and BJ Callaghan take the wheel.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Reading that sentence, it probably should not have come as a surprise that Berhalter was rehired. That, however, is more than a mild surprise given that he was hired by a new boss, former Southampton leader Matt Crocker. And Crocker indicated that the men’s players had influence in Berhalter’s retention/rehiring, which is in itself complicated and interesting.

Hudson and Callaghan combined for just once loss in 12 games, Hudson’s depth squad’s loss to a Serbian depth crew in January.

Berhalter now must prepare the USMNT for another home soil Copa America and hopefully a long run at the 2026 World Cup in the U.S., Mexico and Canada. It starts with Uzbekistan and Oman.

How to watch USMNT vs Uzbekistan en Español

Date: Saturday, Sept. 9

Kickoff time: 5:30pm ET

Streaming en Español: Peacock Premium

