USMNT vs Uzbekistan player ratings out of 10

The second Gregg Berhalter era — which really seems one era in which his assistants took the reins for a few months while he dealt with a ridiculous, intra-federation issue — began with an understandably disjointed win over Uzbekistan in St. Louis.

The Yanks were without Tyler Adams and got another solid look at Luca de la Torre that was shortened by a broken nose, while Folarin Balogun and Ricardo Pepi split the game at center forward.

Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Matt Turner looked sharp, as he has at the City Ground, as a number of very poor outfield player decisions kept him busy with Cagliari forward Eldor Shomurodov.

The USMNT now has to figure out its midfield if De la Torre cannot play, especially with Tyler Adams and Johnny Cardoso out as Musah and McKennie had to go 90. If Ben Cremaschi and Malik Tillman weren’t in for starts, they’ll like their chances at minutes even more now.

USMNT player ratings vs Uzbekistan, out of 10

Matt Turner: 8.5 — We’re sure the Nottingham Forest man wasn’t expecting to be this busy, but it was never a problem. Looked as assured as he has in a USMNT shirt and was excellent in possession, too, completing 28-of-30 passes. And in a game that had a CONCACAF feel to it, he looked like you would’ve wanted him to look if the USMNT had to worry about World Cup qualifying.

Sergino Dest: 8 — This guy was a dude tonight. Ninety-seven touches, many of them in dangerous and pressure-packed areas, and a scintillating late dribble into the box that led to a corner kick. Hockey/MLS assist on Pepi’s goal. Seven defensive actions, and 66-of-69 passing.

Tim Ream: 5 — Bummer to see a disappointing night from the captain and defensive rock at home in St. Louis. A pair of major errors knock his number down as we evaluate performances on the scale of what you’d want to see on the big stage. Yet for the most part passed well and had several big-time interventions to help Turner keep the clean sheet.

Chris Richards (Off 63'): 7 — Cleaned up his fair share of messes, passed well, and had four recoveries to go with three interceptions. The 23-year-old looks leaner and meaner than ever. Can he earn more minutes at Selhurst Park?

Antonee Robinson (Off 81'): 7.5 — Very, very busy with Khojiakbar Alijonov, and that’s probably the reason we didn’t see a typical rampaging display from the still-busy left back. Hopefully his late injury was just a cramp. Six recoveries and won10-of-13 duels.

Luca de la Torre (Off 35') : 7.5 — Lost possession once in an appearance shortened by a nose injury, but otherwise showed zero signs of the hamstring ailment that could’ve cost him the start. Connected on 39-of-40 passes, made six recoveries, and sent five balls into the final third. Took a shot, too. Very bright, and gives Berhalter real hope when Tyler Adams is unavailable,

Yunus Musah: 6.5 — Very bright early but had a more obscure match as it dragged on. Part of that is down to responsibility with Tyler Adams out and then Luca de la Torre departing with injury.

Weston McKennie (Off 81'): 7 — Sensational first touch that led to a fine assist. All action is the name of the game with McKennie, whose game has certainly grown but still prone to risk.

Christian Pulisic: 7 — Watching the AC Milan have this much freedom is fun. It comes as no surprise that Pulisic wanted Berhalter back in this gig when you watch a system designed to find him in isolation. His crossing was excellent but his set pieces lacking. Did more than his fair share defensively as well.

Folarin Balogun (Off HT): 6.5 — He flashed his explosiveness with two shots and certainly brought appropriate vigor, but a 19-touch day wasn’t ideal. Took a shot in a combination move with Christian Pulisic that could’ve been better served as a 1-2.

Timothy Weah (Off 63'): 7.5 — It’s a shame his last moment was a missed scoring chance — not an easy header, but it could’ve easily given him a brace — because the Juventus man flashed forward and looked oh-so-dangerous on the flank. Made a pivotal intervention, too, on the defensive end. Three shots off 51 touches.

USMNT substitutes

Tanner Tessmann (On 35'): 5.5 — One terrible giveaway to spring one of Shomurodov’s breakaways, and another poor decision under duress in the 80th minute. Wasn’t fazed by the occasion and had some good switches but was almost too calm in dangerous parts of the field on the aforementioned errors. Made the steal that led to Pepi’s insurance goal.

Ricardo Pepi (On HT): 7 — Even less involved than Balogun, as the Yanks struggled to find their center forwards all game. Felt almost anonymous but man does this guy know what to do when he gets a chance. A fantastic strike to finally salt away the win.

Mark McKenzie (On 63'): 7 — Wasn’t asked to do much. Completed all 18 of his passes.

Brenden Aaronson (On 63'): 6.5 — Trademark hustle and a nice assist but was a bit herky-jerky/out of control. Didn’t complete a dribble and lost most of his duels.

Kristoffer Lund (On 81'): N/A

Malik Tillman (On 81'): N/A — Won the penalty.