Americans Abroad: USMNT transfers, video highlights from 2023-24 season

Some of the USMNT’s best and brightest have found new homes, and scored more goals

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
Messi marching Inter Miami toward Leagues Cup win
August 8, 2023 11:40 AM
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola check in on Lionel Messi's continued scintillating form since joining Inter Miami, as the superstar now has seven goals in his first four matches in the U.S.

The world transfer market sure does seem to back up the domestic belief that we’re currently in a Golden Generation of United States men’s national team talent.

Christian Pulisic, Timothy Weah, Matt Turner, Auston Trusty, and Yunus Musah have all made big moves this summer, while Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie have been linked with transfers as well.

[ MORE: Top 20 players in the Premier League ]

It’s enough to keep your head-spinning, especially considering the wealth of talent currently not on the move in Europe (and the United States).

Below is a list of summer transfers for USMNT players, as well as a partial list of Americans abroad. We’ll track all their transfers here for the rest of the summer, while also being sure to update the video highlights and news that follow the big moves around the globe.

USMNT-eligible player transfers, Summer 2023

Brenden Aaronson, Leeds United to Union Berlin (loan)
George Bello, Arminia Bielefeld to LASK Linz
Yunus Musah, Valencia to AC Milan
Erik Palmer-Brown, Troyes to Panathinaikos
Ricardo Pepi, Augsburg to PSV Eindhoven
Christian Pulisic, Chelsea to AC Milan
Matt Turner, Arsenal to Nottingham Forest
Auston Trusty, Arsenal to Sheffield United
Timothy Weah, Lille to Juventus
Haji Wright, Antalyaspor to Coventry City

USMNT-eligible players in Europe

Brenden Aaronson, RB Leipzig
Paxten Aaronson, Eintracht Frankfurt
Tyler Adams, Leeds United
Folarin Balogun, Arsenal
George Bello, LASK Linz
Taylor Booth, Utrecht
John Brooks, Hoffenheim
Gianluca Busio, Venezia
Cameron Carter-Vickers, Celtic
Timothy Chandler, Eintracht Frankfurt
Josh Cohen, Maccabi Haifa
Konrad de la Fuente, Eibar
Luca de la Torre, Celta Vigo
Sergino Dest, Barcelona
Daryl Dike, West Bromwich Albion
Jonathan Gomez, Real Sociedad
Lynden Gooch, Sunderland
Julian Green, Greuther Furth
Duane Holmes, Preston North End
Ethan Horvath, Nottingham Forest
Weston McKennie, Juventus
Mark McKenzie, Genk
Djordje Mihailovic, AZ Alkmaar
Yunus Musah, AC Milan
Andriya Novakovich, Venezia
Owen Otasowie, Club Brugge
Erik Palmer-Brown, Panathinaikos
Jordan Pefok, Union Berlin
Ricardo Pepi, PSV Eindhoven
Christian Pulisic, AC Milan
Tim Ream, Fulham
Giovanni Reyna, Borussia Dortmund
Chris Richards, Crystal Palace
Antonee Robinson, Fulham
Emmanuel Sabbi, OB
Josh Sargent, Norwich City
Joe Scally, Borussia Monchengladbach
Gabriel “Gaga” Slonina, Chelsea
Bryan Reynolds, Westerlo
Sam Rodgers, Rosenborg
Zack Steffen, Manchester City
Tanner Tessman, Venezia
Malik Tillman, Bayern Munich
Matt Turner, Nottingham Forest
Sam Vines, Royal Antwerp
Timothy Weah, Juventus
Haji Wright, Coventry City
Joshua Wyndner, Benfica

Updates
August 9 — Video of Christian Pulisic’s first AC Milan goal
By
Nicholas Mendola
  

Christian Pulisic won’t love a part of his first goal for AC Milan, but the USMNT star sure will like plenty else about the marker from a friendly against Monza on Tuesday.

Pulisic, 24 until next month, works two splendid 1-2s with AC Milan teammates on his way to the heart of the 18.

He draws a penalty there and that’s not quite what describes his first goal in its entirety. Pulisic’s effort from the spot is saved by Monza goalkeeper. Michele Di Gregorio, but the American snaps home the rebound.

A celebration with Olivier Giroud will feel quite familiar to Pulisic. USMNT teammate Yunus Musah was an unused sub in the win.
August 9 — USMNT star Matt Turner switches Premier League homes
By
Nicholas Mendola
  

USMNT starter Matt Turner wants to play, so he’s leaving Arsenal.

Turner backed up Aaron Ramsdale last season and will have seen the writing on the wall, if not heard those words directly, as Arsenal pursues David Raya from Brentford.

So Turner’s going to Nottingham Forest, which ironically will send fellow USMNT keeper Ethan Horvath looking for a new home (again), and Turner will hope to show Steve Cooper that he doesn’t need Dean Henderson or any other true No. 1 for this Premier League season.

Read all about the move, here.