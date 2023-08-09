Americans Abroad: USMNT transfers, video highlights from 2023-24 season

The world transfer market sure does seem to back up the domestic belief that we’re currently in a Golden Generation of United States men’s national team talent.

Christian Pulisic, Timothy Weah, Matt Turner, Auston Trusty, and Yunus Musah have all made big moves this summer, while Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie have been linked with transfers as well.

It’s enough to keep your head-spinning, especially considering the wealth of talent currently not on the move in Europe (and the United States).

Below is a list of summer transfers for USMNT players, as well as a partial list of Americans abroad. We’ll track all their transfers here for the rest of the summer, while also being sure to update the video highlights and news that follow the big moves around the globe.

USMNT-eligible player transfers, Summer 2023

Brenden Aaronson, Leeds United to Union Berlin (loan)

George Bello, Arminia Bielefeld to LASK Linz

Yunus Musah, Valencia to AC Milan

Erik Palmer-Brown, Troyes to Panathinaikos

Ricardo Pepi, Augsburg to PSV Eindhoven

Christian Pulisic, Chelsea to AC Milan

Matt Turner, Arsenal to Nottingham Forest

Auston Trusty, Arsenal to Sheffield United

Timothy Weah, Lille to Juventus

Haji Wright, Antalyaspor to Coventry City

USMNT-eligible players in Europe

Brenden Aaronson, RB Leipzig

Paxten Aaronson, Eintracht Frankfurt

Tyler Adams, Leeds United

Folarin Balogun, Arsenal

George Bello, LASK Linz

Taylor Booth, Utrecht

John Brooks, Hoffenheim

Gianluca Busio, Venezia

Cameron Carter-Vickers, Celtic

Timothy Chandler, Eintracht Frankfurt

Josh Cohen, Maccabi Haifa

Konrad de la Fuente, Eibar

Luca de la Torre, Celta Vigo

Sergino Dest, Barcelona

Daryl Dike, West Bromwich Albion

Jonathan Gomez, Real Sociedad

Lynden Gooch, Sunderland

Julian Green, Greuther Furth

Duane Holmes, Preston North End

Ethan Horvath, Nottingham Forest

Weston McKennie, Juventus

Mark McKenzie, Genk

Djordje Mihailovic, AZ Alkmaar

Yunus Musah, AC Milan

Andriya Novakovich, Venezia

Owen Otasowie, Club Brugge

Erik Palmer-Brown, Panathinaikos

Jordan Pefok, Union Berlin

Ricardo Pepi, PSV Eindhoven

Christian Pulisic, AC Milan

Tim Ream, Fulham

Giovanni Reyna, Borussia Dortmund

Chris Richards, Crystal Palace

Antonee Robinson, Fulham

Emmanuel Sabbi, OB

Josh Sargent, Norwich City

Joe Scally, Borussia Monchengladbach

Gabriel “Gaga” Slonina, Chelsea

Bryan Reynolds, Westerlo

Sam Rodgers, Rosenborg

Zack Steffen, Manchester City

Tanner Tessman, Venezia

Malik Tillman, Bayern Munich

Matt Turner, Nottingham Forest

Sam Vines, Royal Antwerp

Timothy Weah, Juventus

Haji Wright, Coventry City

Joshua Wyndner, Benfica