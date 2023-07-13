Christian Pulisic on Chelsea exit, hopes for AC Milan: ‘I’m very emotional’

USMNT star Christian Pulisic spoke candidly to US reporters, including Pro Soccer Talk, after being unveiled as a new AC Milan player on Thursday.

Pulisic, 24, joined Milan from Chelsea in a deal which could be worth up to $28 million as he left the west London club after four years at Stamford Bridge and with just one year left on his contract with the Blues. He has signed a four-year contract with the option of an extra year as he could be in Milan until the summer of 2028.

The American winger has been smiling a lot this week in Milan as he arrived to complete his deal, was mobbed by fans at the airport and around the city and will now wear No. 11 for the Italian giants.

“It’s a new opportunity and for me in recent years I haven’t got the opportunity I wanted and haven’t reached the level I want to be at,” Pulisic explained to reporters on a call. “There are positions that are opened to be filled and I want to go in and stake my claim and hopefully be a main part of this team and score lots of goals and get lots of assists.”

Reflecting on his time at Chelsea

Asked by Pro Soccer Talk about his time at Chelsea, Pulisic was reflective as he explained why now felt like the right time to move on.

“I’m very emotional,” Pulisic admitted. “Coming to another big club like this, it is such a big step in my career. I have a great opportunity to do great things at a wonderful club like this. I know it is the right time in my career. I had some great memories at Chelsea, ones that I will take with me for the rest of my life. But now I am really excited to create new ones and hopefully do these colors proud.”

Asked about more specifics when it came to when and why he decided to leave Chelsea, Pulisic made it clear throughout the interview that he didn’t get the playing opportunities he hoped for over the last few seasons and felt like he wasn’t reaching his potential.

“It is not easy to say ‘the moment’ when I thought it was time to get out of Chelsea. There have obviously been a lot of changes there in recent times and the timing all lined up for this summer to get this deal done. I was very clear on that and I think everything went extremely well,” Pulisic added.

High hopes for Milan as his European adventure continues

As for the future at AC Milan, Pulisic was asked if the style of play in Serie A suits his main strengths as an attacking midfielder.

“For me there is still a lot to learn about the league but I think it will present a lot of different challenges. For me it is about my creativity, my directness and wanting to go and help the team score goals and create chances. That is my main thing and where I can help here. Whether that is against a team in a lower block or transitions, or in a lot of moments I think I can help make a difference for this team,” Pulisic said.

When it comes to playing in different leagues and with different styles of play in Germany, then England and now Italy in his young but hugely influential career, will this European adventure playing for some of the biggest clubs on the continent make Pulisic into the ‘most complete’ player he can be and therefore benefit the USMNT before, during and after the upcoming 2026 World Cup?

“I wouldn’t say the reason I am going to these clubs is for the national team,” Pulisic explained. “For me this is a legendary club with a lot of history and somewhere I want to go and help this team and be successful. That is the main goal. That is how I take it. Every game I play here I am fighting for this badge and want to be here. These different experiences can only help a player grow and when I am growing as a player and improving that only feeds into the national team as well as with all of the other players.”

