Fulham vs Luton Town: How to watch live, stream link, team news
The Cottagers hope to bolster early season by keeping Luton Town on zero Premier League points
It’s take four for Luton Town as the pointless promoted Hatters aim to kickstart their Premier League season with a win over Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday (Watch live at 10am ET online on Peacock Premium).
Rob Edwards’ Luton have faced a tough run of fixtures and lost 4-1 to Brighton, 3-0 to Chelsea, and 2-1 to West Ham, with only the last result coming at home.
The Hatters stay on the road Saturday to face Fulham, which has claimed four points including one from a draw at Arsenal.
The Cottagers should have Palhinha back in the fold following his failed transfer to Bayern Munich, and will be happy to see the Hatters after sandwiching Premier League visits to Arsenal and Man City around a League Cup win over Tottenham.
Fulham vs Luton Town
Kickoff: 10am ET, Saturday (Sept. 16)
TV channel: Peacock Premium
Stream: Watch online on Peacock Premium
It’s expected that Palhinha will be back in the lineup following the mix-up with his Bayern transfer, while Tom Cairney (knee) could also return.
Marco Silva is unlikely to have Alex Iwobi (thigh) and Sasa Lukic (knee) for a bit longer.
Palhinha and Lukic have been quite good this season and the central midfielders will be key to Fulham’s hopes. Having both until at least the January window is a nice boon considering how close the Cottagers came to losing Palhinha in August.
Marco Silva has worked his early season through center backs Tim Ream and Issa Diop, who will hope to have the ball more through possession than defensive touches this Saturday.
And if Fulham wants to get its post-Aleksandar Mitrovic life sorted, especially through Raul Jimenez, it will need someone to post better xA/90 numbers than leaders Harry Wilson (0.09), Tom Cairney (0.08), and Harrison Reed (0.07).
Luton’s attack has been led by Carlton Morris, and the Hatters can look to advanced stats for some hope; Luton’s already 2.37 expected goals below actual output, and more than half of its xG come from open play.
Marvelous Nakamba and Ross Barkley have been bright, but the Hatters may need to score because their nine goals conceded have also come from open play and match up level with xGA.
The Hatters will hope Tom Lockyer passes fit and are also waiting on Alfie Doughty’s return from an achilles injury. Gabriel Osho, Jordan Clark, and Dan Potts are all out of contention, with Osho the only one nearing a return.