Fulham vs Luton Town: How to watch live, stream link, team news

It’s take four for Luton Town as the pointless promoted Hatters aim to kickstart their Premier League season with a win over Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday ( Watch live at 10am ET online on Peacock Premium ).

Rob Edwards’ Luton have faced a tough run of fixtures and lost 4-1 to Brighton, 3-0 to Chelsea, and 2-1 to West Ham, with only the last result coming at home.

The Hatters stay on the road Saturday to face Fulham, which has claimed four points including one from a draw at Arsenal.

The Cottagers should have Palhinha back in the fold following his failed transfer to Bayern Munich, and will be happy to see the Hatters after sandwiching Premier League visits to Arsenal and Man City around a League Cup win over Tottenham.

How to watch Fulham vs Luton Town live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 10am ET, Saturday (Sept. 16)

TV channel: Peacock Premium