Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link
Arsenal host Nottingham Forest at Emirates Stadium on Saturday as the Premier League runners up from last season aim to go one better in 2023-24.
Arsenal host Nottingham Forest at Emirates Stadium on Saturday as the Premier League runners up from last season aim to go one better in 2023-24.
Mikel Arteta has strengthened his side impressively over the summer with Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber all arriving. The Gunners are expected to push Manchester City all the way for the title once again and seeing how they juggle Premier League title aspirations with being back in the Champions League is certainly going to be intriguing.
As for Nottingham Forest, their aim once again is to stay in the Premier League as Steve Cooper did a fine job to keep them up last season in the first year back in the big time. The likes of Brennan Johnson and Morgan Gibbs-White will be key to Forest’s hopes of pushing towards the top 10 rather than looking over their shoulder all season long.
Below is everything you need for this clash in north London on Saturday.
How to watch Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link, time
Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday (August 12)
TV channel: Peacock
Online: Watch online via Peacock Premium
Speaking after Arsenal’s Community Shield win at Wembley against Manchester City on penalty kicks:
“We had three big chances, and when you don’t [take your chances], they come to the other end, you make a little mistake, and they punish you big time. After that, psychologically, it was really difficult because they are so used to playing the clock down, and managing those moments.
“We discussed that we had six subs today, and they were going to have a big impact and they did – Leo scoring the goals and Fabio scoring the last penalty.
“We’ve done it [taken part in a shootout] three times in pre-season. It was part of the plan to get ready just in case we had to do it today, that it wasn’t the first time to do that, and I think that it paid off.
“The energy is great, the positivity around the place, you feel the happiness around everybody at the club. Let’s enjoy the day and then tomorrow, let’s go back to work because on Saturday, it will be a very different, but very tough match as well.”
Forest will be without several players heading into this game as Moussa Niakhate, Felipe, Wayne Hennessey and Omar Richards won’t be available with Taiwo Awoniyi a doubt.
New signing (from Arsenal) Matt Turner could start in goal as the USMNT star is ready to be the starter for Forest this season.
Mikel Arteta has one major injury issues to figure out as Gabriel Jesus has undergone surgery. The Brazilian striker has had knee surgery and is not expected back until mid-September.
Oleksandr Zinchenko is struggling with a calf issue, while both Folarin Balogun and Reiss Nelson are not expected to feature.
We should expect all three of Rice, Timber and Havertz to make their Premier League debuts for Arsenal, with Havertz, Saka and Martinelli playing up top.