Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

New York Mets v Boston Red Sox
How to watch Detroit Tigers vs Boston Red Sox: TV/live stream info, full Sunday MLB game schedule
AUTO: JUL 31 NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard
Dr. Diandra: Watkins Glen and Indianapolis pose different challenges for drivers desperate for a win
96th UCI Cycling World Championships Glasgow 2023 – Day 8
Chloe Dygert wins time trial at cycling worlds, caps comeback, qualifies for Olympics

Top Clips

nbc_edge_wyr_230810.jpg
2023 Heisman Trophy longshots: Bowers vs. Corum
nbc_dps_riveraonbienemy_230810.jpg
How Bieniemy can win over his players
nbc_pft_big10_230810.jpg
Big Ten trivia with Florio and Simms

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

New York Mets v Boston Red Sox
How to watch Detroit Tigers vs Boston Red Sox: TV/live stream info, full Sunday MLB game schedule
AUTO: JUL 31 NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard
Dr. Diandra: Watkins Glen and Indianapolis pose different challenges for drivers desperate for a win
96th UCI Cycling World Championships Glasgow 2023 – Day 8
Chloe Dygert wins time trial at cycling worlds, caps comeback, qualifies for Olympics

Top Clips

nbc_edge_wyr_230810.jpg
2023 Heisman Trophy longshots: Bowers vs. Corum
nbc_dps_riveraonbienemy_230810.jpg
How Bieniemy can win over his players
nbc_pft_big10_230810.jpg
Big Ten trivia with Florio and Simms

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

Arsenal host Nottingham Forest at Emirates Stadium on Saturday as the Premier League runners up from last season aim to go one better in 2023-24.

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
Predictions for the 2023-24 Premier League season
August 8, 2023 11:48 AM
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola share their predictions ahead of the 2023-24 Premier League season, including the title race, relegation and individual honors.

Arsenal host Nottingham Forest at Emirates Stadium on Saturday as the Premier League runners up from last season aim to go one better in 2023-24.

Mikel Arteta has strengthened his side impressively over the summer with Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber all arriving. The Gunners are expected to push Manchester City all the way for the title once again and seeing how they juggle Premier League title aspirations with being back in the Champions League is certainly going to be intriguing.

As for Nottingham Forest, their aim once again is to stay in the Premier League as Steve Cooper did a fine job to keep them up last season in the first year back in the big time. The likes of Brennan Johnson and Morgan Gibbs-White will be key to Forest’s hopes of pushing towards the top 10 rather than looking over their shoulder all season long.

Below is everything you need for this clash in north London on Saturday.

How to watch Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link, time

Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday (August 12)

TV channel: Peacock

Online: Watch online via Peacock Premium

Updates
What they’re saying - Mikel Arteta
By
Joe Prince-Wright
  

Speaking after Arsenal’s Community Shield win at Wembley against Manchester City on penalty kicks:

“We had three big chances, and when you don’t [take your chances], they come to the other end, you make a little mistake, and they punish you big time. After that, psychologically, it was really difficult because they are so used to playing the clock down, and managing those moments.

“We discussed that we had six subs today, and they were going to have a big impact and they did – Leo scoring the goals and Fabio scoring the last penalty.

“We’ve done it [taken part in a shootout] three times in pre-season. It was part of the plan to get ready just in case we had to do it today, that it wasn’t the first time to do that, and I think that it paid off.

“The energy is great, the positivity around the place, you feel the happiness around everybody at the club. Let’s enjoy the day and then tomorrow, let’s go back to work because on Saturday, it will be a very different, but very tough match as well.”

Nottingham Forest team news, lineup options
By
Joe Prince-Wright
  

Forest will be without several players heading into this game as Moussa Niakhate, Felipe, Wayne Hennessey and Omar Richards won’t be available with Taiwo Awoniyi a doubt.

New signing (from Arsenal) Matt Turner could start in goal as the USMNT star is ready to be the starter for Forest this season.

Arsenal team news, lineup options
By
Joe Prince-Wright
  

Mikel Arteta has one major injury issues to figure out as Gabriel Jesus has undergone surgery. The Brazilian striker has had knee surgery and is not expected back until mid-September.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is struggling with a calf issue, while both Folarin Balogun and Reiss Nelson are not expected to feature.

We should expect all three of Rice, Timber and Havertz to make their Premier League debuts for Arsenal, with Havertz, Saka and Martinelli playing up top.