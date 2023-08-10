Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

Arsenal host Nottingham Forest at Emirates Stadium on Saturday as the Premier League runners up from last season aim to go one better in 2023-24.

Mikel Arteta has strengthened his side impressively over the summer with Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber all arriving. The Gunners are expected to push Manchester City all the way for the title once again and seeing how they juggle Premier League title aspirations with being back in the Champions League is certainly going to be intriguing.

As for Nottingham Forest, their aim once again is to stay in the Premier League as Steve Cooper did a fine job to keep them up last season in the first year back in the big time. The likes of Brennan Johnson and Morgan Gibbs-White will be key to Forest’s hopes of pushing towards the top 10 rather than looking over their shoulder all season long.

Below is everything you need for this clash in north London on Saturday.

