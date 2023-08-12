Jurrien Timber injury update: Latest news on Arsenal’s new signing

Arsenal’s new signing Jurrien Timber went off injured during his Premier League debut against Nottingham Forest as the Gunners were dealt a blow.

The Dutchman was injured in a challenge late in the first half but he reappeared for the second half.

But the summer signing from Ajax didn’t last much longer.

Timber went down and received treatment on what looked like his right knee before coming off as the versatile defender was playing at left back and had settled in very well.

Takehiro Tomiyasu, also a right back, came on and replaced Timber.

Mikel Arteta will be sweating on the fitness of Timber as he was brought as someone who can play at center back, right back, left back and even in midfield which gives Arsenal plenty of extra flexibility.

The Arsenal boss will be providing an update on the fitness of Timber.

