Cristhian Mosquera injury news: Arsenal lose another center back

  
Published December 3, 2025 03:27 PM

Arsenal are cursing their bad luck with injuries to center backs, and Gunners fans will be sweating on the latest Cristhian Mosquera injury news.

The Spanish center back had to go off injured in the first half of their game against Brentford on Wednesday after appearing to suffer an ankle injury as he landed awkwardly.

With their two starting center backs William Saliba and Gabriel already watching from the stands due to injury, Mikel Arteta did not want to lose Mosquera to injury.

Mosquera walked off on his own with Jurrien Timber coming on in his place at center back and Ben White at right back.