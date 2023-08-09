USMNT starter Matt Turner switches from Arsenal to Nottingham Forest

USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner is trading Premier League addresses, moving from Arsenal to Nottingham Forest on a permanent deal.

Turner, 29, played seven times for the Gunners last season and kept four clean sheets. All of his starts came outside the Premier League as Mikel Arteta opted for Aaron Ramsdale in all 38 Premier League matches and three of Arsenal’s last four Europa League outings.

Turner has 32 caps for the USMNT and starred at the 2022 World Cup. Forest has so far been unable to land Dean Henderson from Manchester United nor Keylor Navas from PSG, two players who starred on loan to the club last season, and The Athletic says that Forest believes it’ll get Henderson once healthy.

Here’s what Turner had to say about the move to play for Steve Cooper and, for the moment, alongside USMNT teammate Ethan Horvath (Reports say Forest will sell Horvath, who starred in Luton Town’s promotion run, later this window).

From Forest’s official site:

“It feels great to be here. It’s something I’m really looking forward to, it’s a great challenge and a great step in my career. When I heard that there was interest to bring me here, it just felt right for my family, it felt right when my agent spoke to me about it and it feels like the right move for me right now.”

“The manager and the backroom staff, everything about the club has a little sparkle to it. It’s felt right from the start and I’m happy it’s got done. I’m looking forward to making a connection with my teammates, the fans and the city. I’m grateful to be here and can’t wait to get things started.”

Turner will get a chance to prove he should start over Wayne Hennessey and make his Premier League debut before Henderson can return to the fold. If he impresses enough, perhaps that’ll dissuade Forest from signing Henderson altogether. As for Horvath, he deserves better than also-ran status and would be chased by Championship clubs as well as teams on the continent.

