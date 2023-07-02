Premier League Standings
2023-24 Standings
|GPGames Played
|WWins
|DDraws
|LLosses
|GFGoals for
|GAGoals Against
|GDGoal Differential
|HomeHome Record
|AwayAway Record
|PtsTeam Points
|1
|ARS Arsenal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0
|1
|AVL Aston Villa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0
|1
|CHE Chelsea
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0
|1
|EVE Everton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0
|1
|FUL Fulham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0
|1
|LIV Liverpool
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0
|1
|MCI Manchester City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0
|1
|MUN Manchester United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0
|1
|NEW Newcastle United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0
|1
|TOT Tottenham Hotspur
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0
|1
|WHU West Ham United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0
|1
|CRY Crystal Palace
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0
|1
|BUR Burnley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0
|1
|BOU AFC Bournemouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0
|1
|BHA Brighton & Hove Albion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0
|1
|WOL Wolverhampton Wanderers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0
|1
|SHU Sheffield United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0
|1
|BRE Brentford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0
|1
|NFO Nottingham Forest
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0
|1
|LUT Luton Town
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0
Glossary
W Wins
D Draws
L Losses
GF Goals Scored For Team
GA Goals Scored Against Team
GD Goal Differential
Home Home Win/Loss Record
Away Away Win/Loss Record
Points Team Points