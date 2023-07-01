Team News
Neither Crystal Palace nor Nottingham Forest had much to play for in their final match of the season, and they took home a point and a goal apiece from Selhurst Park.
Will Hughes flicks in Michael Olise’s cross to pull Crystal Palace back on level terms with Nottingham Forest.
Morgan Gibbs-White feeds Taiwo Awoniyi to continue both players’ strong form with Nottingham Forest’s opening goal against Crystal Palace.
Matt Holland and Tim Sherwood analyze what Steve Cooper and Nottingham Forest did to fight their way out of the relegation zone and stay in the Premier League after enduring a long road back to the top flight.