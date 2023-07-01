 Skip navigation
Premier LeagueNottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest

Team News

nbc_pl_cryvnfo_eh_230528.jpg
14:39
Extended HL: Crystal Palace 1, Nottingham Forest 1
Neither Crystal Palace nor Nottingham Forest had much to play for in their final match of the season, and they took home a point and a goal apiece from Selhurst Park.
nbc_pl_crynfo_hughesgoal_230528.jpg
02:08
Hughes nods Palace level against Forest
Will Hughes flicks in Michael Olise’s cross to pull Crystal Palace back on level terms with Nottingham Forest.
nbc_pl_crynfo_awoniyigoal_230528.jpg
02:00
Awoniyi, Forest strike first against Palace
Morgan Gibbs-White feeds Taiwo Awoniyi to continue both players’ strong form with Nottingham Forest’s opening goal against Crystal Palace.
nbc_pl_gxgnottinghamforest_230523.jpg
16:12
How Nottingham Forest survived in return to PL
Matt Holland and Tim Sherwood analyze what Steve Cooper and Nottingham Forest did to fight their way out of the relegation zone and stay in the Premier League after enduring a long road back to the top flight.