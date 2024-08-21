USMNT, American history in the Premier League: Stats, pioneers, trivia

Who was the first American to play in the Premier League? Which USMNT player has the most career Premier League appearances?

If you’ve ever wondered about questions like the above, you’re in the right place.

[ MORE: Current USMNT and USMNT-eligible players in Europe ]

These stats are according to the Premier League’s definition of American players, which includes U.S. born-players as well as players to have represented the U.S. in international competitions.

Fun fact: Five American-born players — only one of which is active — have played in a Premier League game and not represented the senior USMNT.



Jemal Johnson (2004-06): Blackburn Rovers

Johann Smith (2006-07): Bolton Wanderers

Owen Otasowie (2020-21): Wolves

Zak Whitbread (2011-12): Norwich City

Indiana Vassilev (2019-20): Aston Villa

Who is the first American player to play in a Premier League game?

John Harkes was already playing in England’s top flight when the Premier League was launched, and so his substitute appearance for Sheffield Wednesday in Week 2 of the 1992-93 Premier League season versus Nottingham Forest was the first time an American played in the PL.

15 May 1993: Ian Wright (left) of Arsenal and John Harkes (right) of Sheffield Wednesday chase the ball during the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium in London. The match ended in a 1-1 draw. \ Mandatory Credit: Shaun Botterill/Allsport Getty Images

Who is the first American player to score a Premier League goal?

You might think it was John Harkes again, and he did score for Sheffield Wednesday against Chelsea in Week 26 of the 1992-93 Premier League season.

But Roy Wegerle scored twice for Blackburn Rovers against Norwich City in Week 10 of that same season, both assisted by PL legend Alan Shearer.

Preki was the third U.S. international to score in that first season of the Premier League, netting for Everton at Middlesbrough in Week 38.

Did any Americans play in England’s top-flight before then?

Yes, but it’s difficult to say how many or who was first. We do know that the 1930 World Cup squad had several Scottish- and English-trained players.

Scotland-born Jim Brown was living in New Jersey when he played for the U.S. in the 1930 World Cup, and went on to play for Manchester United, Brentford, and Spurs. His 1935-36 season at Brentford would’ve been his first in the First Division.

Fellow Scottish player Alexander Wood played for Leicester City in the 1933-34 First Division season, and later turned out for Nottingham Forest and Colchester United.

John Kerr played for Portsmouth in the 1987-88 First Division. He’s currently the head men’s soccer coach at Duke University.

Has a U.S. player ever scored a Premier League hat trick?

Why, yes. Two USMNT players have scored hat tricks in the Premier League.

Clint Dempsey bagged three goals for Fulham against Newcastle United on January 20, 2012, then Christian Pulisic pulled off a flawless hat trick for Chelsea against Burnley on October 26, 2019.

Has an American player won the Premier League?

Yes. Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen made a league appearance in each of the club’s 2020-21 and 2021-22 Premier League title runs.

Which U.S. player has appeared in the most Premier League games?

Stats courtesy premierleague.com



Brad Friedel, 450 Tim Howard, 399 (pictured below) Clint Dempsey, 218 Kasey Keller, 201 Geoff Cameron, 168 Brad Guzan, 154 Brian McBride, 148 Jonathan Spector, 124 Carlos Bocanegra, 116 Marcus Hahnemann, 115 DeAndre Yedlin, 109 Claudio Reyna, 105 Antonee Robinson, 101 Christian Pulisic, 98 Tim Ream, 97 Roy Wegerle, 75 Jozy Altidore, 70 Joe-Max Moore, 52 Preki, 46 John Harkes, 43 Brenden Aaronson, 36 Chris Richards, 36 Jurgen Sommer, 33 Jay DeMerit, 32 Eric Lichaj, 32 Auston Trusty, 32 Bobby Convey, 29 Stu Holden, 28 Tyler Adams, 27 Josh Sargent, 26 Eddie Lewis, 25 Danny Williams, 25 Jovan Kirovski, 23 Cobi Jones, 21 Eddie Johnson, 19 Weston McKennie, 19 DaMarcus Beasley, 18 Zak Whitbread, 18 Landon Donovan, 17 Matt Turner, 17 Jermaine Jones, 15 Lynden Gooch, 11 Oguchi Onyewu, 11 Benny Feilhaber, 10 Giovanni Reyna, 9 Jemal Johnson, 6 Owen Otasowie, 6 Ian Feuer, 5 Indiana Vassilev, 4 Michael Bradley, 3 Brek Shea, 3 Folarin Balogun, 2 Emerson Hyndman, 2 Matt Miazga, 2 Zack Steffen, 2 Maurice Edu, 1 Johann Smith, 1

CARDIFF, WALES - FEBRARY 26: Wes Brown, Tim Howard and John O’Shea of Manchester United pose with the Carling Cup trophy in the dressing room after the Carling Cup Final match between Manchester United and Wigan Athletic at The Millennium Stadium on February 26 2006 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by John Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images) Manchester United via Getty Images

Which USMNT players have scored in the Premier League?

Here are the USMNT’s Premier League goal scorers, sorted by total goals.

Stats courtesy premierleague.com



Clint Dempsey, 57 Brian McBride, 36 Christian Pulisic, 20 Roy Wegerle, 13 Carlos Bocanegra, 8 Joe-Max Moore, 8 Claudio Reyna, 7 Preki, 4 DaMarcus Beasley, 3 Jozy Altidore, 2 Geoff Cameron, 2 Jay DeMerit, 2 Landon Donovan, 2 John Harkes, 2 Stuart Holden, 2 Cobi Jones, 2 Jovan Kirovski, 2 Tim Ream, 2 Josh Sargent, 2 DeAndre Yedlin, 2 Brenden Aaronson, 1 Brad Friedel, 1 Tim Howard, 1 Eric Lichaj, 1 Chris Richards, 1 Jonathan Spector, 1

Which USMNT players have Premier League assists?

Here are the USMNT’s players to post an assist in the Premier League, sorted by total.

*denotes player who played for U.S. at youth level but did not earn a full national team cap.

Stats courtesy premierleague.com



Clint Dempsey, 19 Brian McBride, 9 Christian Pulisic, 9 Antonee Robinson, 7 Landon Donovan, 6 Roy Wegerle, 6 Bobby Convey, 5 DeAndre Yedlin, 5 Jozy Altidore, 4 Geoff Cameron, 4 Claudio Reyna, 4 Brenden Aaronson, 3 Tim Howard, 3 Stu Holden, 2 Eric Lichaj, 2 Joe-Max Moore, 2 DaMarcus Beasley, 1 Brad Guzan, 1 Cobi Jones, 1 Kasey Keller, 1 Eddie Lewis, 1 Weston McKennie, 1 Owen Otasowie*, 1 Preki, 1 Tim Ream, 1 Giovanni Reyna, 1 Chris Richards, 1 Josh Sargent, 1 Jonathan Spector, 1 Zak Whitbread*, 1

USMNT-capped players to play in the Premier League

Preki (1992-94): Everton

John Harkes (1992-93, 1995-96, 1998-99): Sheffield Wednesday, West Ham, Nottingham Forest

Roy Wegerle (1992-95): Blackburn Rovers and Coventry City

Cobi Jones (1994-95): Coventry City

Jurgen Sommer (1995-96): Queens Park Rangers

Kasey Keller (1996-99, 2001-05, 2007-08): Leicester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Southampton, Fulham

Brad Friedel (1997-2014): Liverpool, Blackburn Rovers, Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur

Ian Feuer (1999-2000, 2001-02): West Ham, Derby County

Joe-Max Moore (1999-2002): Everton

Claudio Reyna (2001-07): Sunderland, Manchester City

Eddie Lewis (2001-02, 2007-08): Fulham, Derby County

Jovan Kirovski (2002-04): Birmingham City

Brian McBride (2002-08): Everton, Fulham

Tim Howard (2003-16): Manchester United, Everton

Carlos Bocanegra (2003-08): Fulham

Jonathan Spector (2004-11): Manchester United, Charlton Athletic, West Ham

Jemal Johnson (2004-06): Blackburn Rovers

Clint Dempsey (2006-2014: Fulham, Tottenham Hotspur

DaMarcus Beasley (2006-07): Manchester City

Johann Smith (2006-07): Bolton Wanderers

Oguchi Onyewu (2006-07): Newcastle United

Jay DeMerit (2006-07): Watford

Marcus Hahnemann (2006-08, 2009-11): Reading, Wolves

Bobby Convey (2006-08): Reading

Eddie Johnson (2007-08, 2009-11): Fulham

Benny Feilhaber (2007-08): Derby County

Brad Guzan (2008-09, 2009-11): Aston Villa, Wolves

Jozy Altidore (2009-10, 2013-15): Hull City, Sunderland

Landon Donovan (2009-10, 2011-12): Everton

Stu Holden (2009-11): Bolton Wanderers

Jermaine Jones (2010-11): Blackburn Rovers

Michael Bradley (2010-11): Aston Villa

Eric Lichaj (2010-13): Aston Villa

Tim Ream (2011-12, 2018-19, 2020-21, 2022-24): Bolton Wanderers, Fulham

Zak Whitbread (2011-12): Norwich City

Brek Shea (2012-14): Stoke City

Maurice Edu (2012-13): Stoke City

Geoff Cameron (2012-18): Stoke City

DeAndre Yedlin (2014-16, 2017-21): Tottenham Hotspur, Sunderland, Newcastle

Matt Miazga (2015-16): Chelsea

Lynden Gooch (2016-17): Sunderland

Emerson Hyndman (2017-19): Bournemouth

Danny Williams (2017-19): Huddersfield Town

Christian Pulisic (2019-23): Chelsea

Indiana Vassilev (2019-20): Aston Villa

Zack Steffen (2020-22): Manchester City

Antonee Robinson (2020-21, 2022-present): Fulham

Owen Otasowie (2020-21): Wolves

Folarin Balogun (2021-22): Arsenal

Josh Sargent (2021-22): Norwich City

Brenden Aaronson (2022-23): Leeds

Weston McKennie (2022-23): Leeds

Chris Richards (2022-present): Crystal Palace

Tyler Adams (2022-present): Leeds, Bournemouth

Giovanni Reyna (2023-24): Nottingham Forest

Auston Trusty (2023-24): Sheffield United

Matt Turner (2023-present: Arsenal, Nottingham Forest

