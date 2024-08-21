USMNT-eligible players in Europe: List of latest transfers, current clubs for American players abroad
It’s become a wonderfully head-spinning task to keep track of USMNT-eligible players playing in Europe, as the impressive domestic growth of American soccer has led to a tremendous amount of players on rosters across the Atlantic Ocean.
This summer alone, the USMNT pool saw Mark McKenzie’s move to Ligue 1 side Toulouse, Caleb Wiley’s transfer to Chelsea (and loan to Strasbourg), and a pair of PSV Eindhoven loanees become PSV Eindhoven permanent transfers.
From six players on Premier League books and seven in the German Bundesliga to single players in the top flights of Greece, Switzerland and Croatia, we’re putting all of the names in one place.
USMNT-eligible players in Europe
Premier League
USMNT players in England
Tyler Adams, Bournemouth
Zach Booth, Leicester City
Chris Richards, Crystal Palace
Antonee Robinson, Fulham
Matt Turner, Nottingham Forest
Championship
Brenden Aaronson, Leeds United
Reggie Cannon, Queens Park Rangers
Daryl Dike, West Bromwich Albion
Lynden Gooch, Stoke City
Duane Holmes, Preston North End
Ethan Horvath, Cardiff City
Matthew Hoppe, Middlesbrough
Luca Koleosho, Burnley
Aidan Morris, Middlesbrough
Josh Sargent, Norwich City
Jonathan Tomkinson, Norwich City
Auston Trusty, Sheffield United
Haji Wright, Coventry City
League One
Donovan Pines, Barnsley
Gabriel ‘Gaga’ Slonina, Barnsley (on loan from Chelsea)
USMNT players in Germany
Bundesliga
Noahkai Banks, Augsburg
Cole Campbell, Borussia Dortmund
Timothy Chandler, Eintracht Frankfurt
Lennard Maloney, Heidenheim
Kevin Paredes, Wolfsburg
Jordan Pefok, Union Berlin
Giovanni Reyna, Borussia Dortmund
Joe Scally, Borussia Monchengladbach
2.Bundesliga
Santiago Castaneda, Paderborn
Maximilian Dietz, Greuther Furth
Damion Downs, Koln
Johan Gomez, Eintracht Braunschweig
Julian Green, Greuther Furth
USMNT players in Italy
Serie A
Gianluca Busio, Venezia
Weston McKennie, Juventus
Yunus Musah, AC Milan
Christian Pulisic, AC Milan
Tanner Tessman, Venezia
Timothy Weah, Juventus
Serie B
Jonathan Klinsmann, Cesena
Kristoffer Lund, Palermo
Andriya Novakovich, Bari (on loan from Venezia)
USMNT players in Spain
La Liga
Johnny Cardoso, Real Betis
Luca de la Torre, Celta Vigo
USMNT players elsewhere in Europe
Ligue 1 - France
Folarin Balogun, AS Monaco
Mark McKenzie, Toulouse
Emmanuel Sabbi, Le Havre
Caleb Wiley, Strasbourg (on loan from Chelsea)
Eredivisie - Netherlands
Paxten Aaronson, Utrecht (on loan from Eintracht Frankfurt)
Agustin Anello, Sparta Rotterdam
Taylor Booth, Utrecht
Sergino Dest, PSV Eindhoven
Anthony Fontana, PEC Zwolle
Richie Ledezma, Ajax
Ricardo Pepi, PSV Eindhoven
Malik Tillman, PSV Eindhoven
Scottish Premiership - Scotland
Cameron Carter-Vickers, Celtic
Dante Polvara, Aberdeen
Danish Superliga - Denmark
Jonathan Amon, Lyngby
Justin Che, Brondby
Jose Gallegos, SonderjyskE
Milan Iloski, Nordsjaelland
Andres Jasson, Aalborg
Austrian Bundesliga - Austria
George Bello, LASK Linz
Quincy Butler, WSC Tirol
Sebastian Soto, Austria Klagenfurt
Eliteserien - Norway
Christian Cappis, Viking
Michael Lansing, Kristiansund
Sam Rogers, Aalesund (on loan from Lillestrom)
Adam Saldana, KFUM Oslo
Belgian Pro League - Belgium
Marlon Fossey, Standard Liege
Julian Placias, Westerlo
Bryan Reynolds, Westerlo
Griffin Yow, Westerlo
Kahven Zahiroleslam, Sint-Truden
Super League Greece
Erik Palmer-Brown, Panathinaikos
Croatian First League
Rokas Pukstas, Hajduk Split
Swiss Super League
Konrad de la Fuente, Lausanne