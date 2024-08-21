USMNT-eligible players in Europe: List of latest transfers, current clubs for American players abroad

It’s become a wonderfully head-spinning task to keep track of USMNT-eligible players playing in Europe, as the impressive domestic growth of American soccer has led to a tremendous amount of players on rosters across the Atlantic Ocean.

This summer alone, the USMNT pool saw Mark McKenzie’s move to Ligue 1 side Toulouse, Caleb Wiley’s transfer to Chelsea (and loan to Strasbourg), and a pair of PSV Eindhoven loanees become PSV Eindhoven permanent transfers.

From six players on Premier League books and seven in the German Bundesliga to single players in the top flights of Greece, Switzerland and Croatia, we’re putting all of the names in one place.

Premier League

USMNT players in England

Tyler Adams, Bournemouth

Zach Booth, Leicester City

Chris Richards, Crystal Palace

Antonee Robinson, Fulham

Matt Turner, Nottingham Forest

Championship

Brenden Aaronson, Leeds United

Reggie Cannon, Queens Park Rangers

Daryl Dike, West Bromwich Albion

Lynden Gooch, Stoke City

Duane Holmes, Preston North End

Ethan Horvath, Cardiff City

Matthew Hoppe, Middlesbrough

Luca Koleosho, Burnley

Aidan Morris, Middlesbrough

Josh Sargent, Norwich City

Jonathan Tomkinson, Norwich City

Auston Trusty, Sheffield United

Haji Wright, Coventry City

League One

Donovan Pines, Barnsley

Gabriel ‘Gaga’ Slonina, Barnsley (on loan from Chelsea)

USMNT players in Germany

Bundesliga

Noahkai Banks, Augsburg

Cole Campbell, Borussia Dortmund

Timothy Chandler, Eintracht Frankfurt

Lennard Maloney, Heidenheim

Kevin Paredes, Wolfsburg

Jordan Pefok, Union Berlin

Giovanni Reyna, Borussia Dortmund

Joe Scally, Borussia Monchengladbach

2.Bundesliga

Santiago Castaneda, Paderborn

Maximilian Dietz, Greuther Furth

Damion Downs, Koln

Johan Gomez, Eintracht Braunschweig

Julian Green, Greuther Furth

USMNT players in Italy

Serie A

Gianluca Busio, Venezia

Weston McKennie, Juventus

Yunus Musah, AC Milan

Christian Pulisic, AC Milan

Tanner Tessman, Venezia

Timothy Weah, Juventus

Serie B

Jonathan Klinsmann, Cesena

Kristoffer Lund, Palermo

Andriya Novakovich, Bari (on loan from Venezia)

USMNT players in Spain

La Liga

Johnny Cardoso, Real Betis

Luca de la Torre, Celta Vigo

USMNT players elsewhere in Europe

Ligue 1 - France

Folarin Balogun, AS Monaco

Mark McKenzie, Toulouse

Emmanuel Sabbi, Le Havre

Caleb Wiley, Strasbourg (on loan from Chelsea)

Eredivisie - Netherlands

Paxten Aaronson, Utrecht (on loan from Eintracht Frankfurt)

Agustin Anello, Sparta Rotterdam

Taylor Booth, Utrecht

Sergino Dest, PSV Eindhoven

Anthony Fontana, PEC Zwolle

Richie Ledezma, Ajax

Ricardo Pepi, PSV Eindhoven

Malik Tillman, PSV Eindhoven

Scottish Premiership - Scotland

Cameron Carter-Vickers, Celtic

Dante Polvara, Aberdeen

Danish Superliga - Denmark

Jonathan Amon, Lyngby

Justin Che, Brondby

Jose Gallegos, SonderjyskE

Milan Iloski, Nordsjaelland

Andres Jasson, Aalborg

Austrian Bundesliga - Austria

George Bello, LASK Linz

Quincy Butler, WSC Tirol

Sebastian Soto, Austria Klagenfurt

Eliteserien - Norway

Christian Cappis, Viking

Michael Lansing, Kristiansund

Sam Rogers, Aalesund (on loan from Lillestrom)

Adam Saldana, KFUM Oslo

Belgian Pro League - Belgium

Marlon Fossey, Standard Liege

Julian Placias, Westerlo

Bryan Reynolds, Westerlo

Griffin Yow, Westerlo

Kahven Zahiroleslam, Sint-Truden

Super League Greece

Erik Palmer-Brown, Panathinaikos

Croatian First League

Rokas Pukstas, Hajduk Split

Swiss Super League

Konrad de la Fuente, Lausanne