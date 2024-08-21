 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ryan Walters
Boilermakers hope to defy low expectations with rebound season in Walters’ 2nd season at Purdue
nbc_cfb_bigtalk_ohiostpreview_240821.jpg
Returning starters, transfers have No. 2 Ohio State talking about another national championship
Pavel Bittner
Bittner sprints to photo finish victory in Spanish Vuelta Stage 5, Roglic remains in red

Top Clips

nbc_csu_dkrookierecyds_240821.jpg
Simms eyes Nabers, Thomas Jr. in rookie WR markets
nbc_csu_robinson_240821.jpg
Projecting Robinson’s role in Cardinals’ defense
nbc_csu_harrisonjr_240821.jpg
ARI will plan ‘entire offense’ around Harrison Jr.

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ryan Walters
Boilermakers hope to defy low expectations with rebound season in Walters’ 2nd season at Purdue
nbc_cfb_bigtalk_ohiostpreview_240821.jpg
Returning starters, transfers have No. 2 Ohio State talking about another national championship
Pavel Bittner
Bittner sprints to photo finish victory in Spanish Vuelta Stage 5, Roglic remains in red

Top Clips

nbc_csu_dkrookierecyds_240821.jpg
Simms eyes Nabers, Thomas Jr. in rookie WR markets
nbc_csu_robinson_240821.jpg
Projecting Robinson’s role in Cardinals’ defense
nbc_csu_harrisonjr_240821.jpg
ARI will plan ‘entire offense’ around Harrison Jr.

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

USMNT-eligible players in Europe: List of latest transfers, current clubs for American players abroad

  
Published August 21, 2024 01:59 PM

It’s become a wonderfully head-spinning task to keep track of USMNT-eligible players playing in Europe, as the impressive domestic growth of American soccer has led to a tremendous amount of players on rosters across the Atlantic Ocean.

[ MORE: Premier League fixtures, results for 2024-25 season ]

This summer alone, the USMNT pool saw Mark McKenzie’s move to Ligue 1 side Toulouse, Caleb Wiley’s transfer to Chelsea (and loan to Strasbourg), and a pair of PSV Eindhoven loanees become PSV Eindhoven permanent transfers.

From six players on Premier League books and seven in the German Bundesliga to single players in the top flights of Greece, Switzerland and Croatia, we’re putting all of the names in one place.

USMNT-eligible players in Europe

Premier League

USMNT players in England

Tyler Adams, Bournemouth
Zach Booth, Leicester City
Chris Richards, Crystal Palace
Antonee Robinson, Fulham
Matt Turner, Nottingham Forest

Championship

Brenden Aaronson, Leeds United
Reggie Cannon, Queens Park Rangers
Daryl Dike, West Bromwich Albion
Lynden Gooch, Stoke City
Duane Holmes, Preston North End
Ethan Horvath, Cardiff City
Matthew Hoppe, Middlesbrough
Luca Koleosho, Burnley
Aidan Morris, Middlesbrough
Josh Sargent, Norwich City
Jonathan Tomkinson, Norwich City
Auston Trusty, Sheffield United
Haji Wright, Coventry City

League One

Donovan Pines, Barnsley
Gabriel ‘Gaga’ Slonina, Barnsley (on loan from Chelsea)

USMNT players in Germany

Bundesliga

Noahkai Banks, Augsburg

Cole Campbell, Borussia Dortmund
Timothy Chandler, Eintracht Frankfurt
Lennard Maloney, Heidenheim
Kevin Paredes, Wolfsburg
Jordan Pefok, Union Berlin
Giovanni Reyna, Borussia Dortmund
Joe Scally, Borussia Monchengladbach

2.Bundesliga

Santiago Castaneda, Paderborn
Maximilian Dietz, Greuther Furth
Damion Downs, Koln
Johan Gomez, Eintracht Braunschweig
Julian Green, Greuther Furth

USMNT players in Italy

Serie A

Gianluca Busio, Venezia
Weston McKennie, Juventus
Yunus Musah, AC Milan
Christian Pulisic, AC Milan
Tanner Tessman, Venezia
Timothy Weah, Juventus

Serie B

Jonathan Klinsmann, Cesena
Kristoffer Lund, Palermo
Andriya Novakovich, Bari (on loan from Venezia)

USMNT players in Spain

La Liga

Johnny Cardoso, Real Betis
Luca de la Torre, Celta Vigo

USMNT players elsewhere in Europe

Ligue 1 - France

Folarin Balogun, AS Monaco
Mark McKenzie, Toulouse
Emmanuel Sabbi, Le Havre
Caleb Wiley, Strasbourg (on loan from Chelsea)

Eredivisie - Netherlands

Paxten Aaronson, Utrecht (on loan from Eintracht Frankfurt)
Agustin Anello, Sparta Rotterdam
Taylor Booth, Utrecht
Sergino Dest, PSV Eindhoven
Anthony Fontana, PEC Zwolle
Richie Ledezma, Ajax
Ricardo Pepi, PSV Eindhoven
Malik Tillman, PSV Eindhoven

Scottish Premiership - Scotland

Cameron Carter-Vickers, Celtic
Dante Polvara, Aberdeen

Danish Superliga - Denmark

Jonathan Amon, Lyngby
Justin Che, Brondby
Jose Gallegos, SonderjyskE
Milan Iloski, Nordsjaelland
Andres Jasson, Aalborg

Austrian Bundesliga - Austria

George Bello, LASK Linz
Quincy Butler, WSC Tirol
Sebastian Soto, Austria Klagenfurt

Eliteserien - Norway

Christian Cappis, Viking
Michael Lansing, Kristiansund
Sam Rogers, Aalesund (on loan from Lillestrom)
Adam Saldana, KFUM Oslo

Belgian Pro League - Belgium

Marlon Fossey, Standard Liege
Julian Placias, Westerlo
Bryan Reynolds, Westerlo
Griffin Yow, Westerlo
Kahven Zahiroleslam, Sint-Truden

Super League Greece

Erik Palmer-Brown, Panathinaikos

Croatian First League

Rokas Pukstas, Hajduk Split

Swiss Super League

Konrad de la Fuente, Lausanne