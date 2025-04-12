Masters 2025: Taking advantage of great break, Scottie Scheffler only three back

AUGUSTA, Ga. – It’s rare a Masters champion looks back at a good break on Friday as the pivotal moment on the way to victory, but if Scottie Scheffler is able to win his third green jacket in four years it will likely be his adventure on the 12th hole that created the path.

Scheffler was reeling after back-to-back bogeys at Nos. 10 and 11 when his tee shot at the famous par-3 12th hole sailed over the green and into the azalea bushes behind the green before bouncing back into play.

The world No. 1 made the most of the fortunate bounce with a deftly played chip that rolled into the hole for an unlikely birdie.

Scottie Scheffler goes from lucky break to CHIP-IN BIRDIE on No. 12! 😨🔥 #theMasters



(via @theMasters)pic.twitter.com/CYW9UmmVhM — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) April 11, 2025

“I’ve hit it back there before a couple times. The miss there is technically long, and when you’re playing for the wind to be into and it turns around and goes straight down, I mean, it’s very challenging,” Scheffler said. “I was fortunate to see the ball come out of the bushes there and was able to take advantage of the break.”

Scheffler added another birdie at No. 14 but played his final two holes in 2 over par to finish with a 71 that left him tied for fifth place and three shots off the lead held by Justin Rose.

The second round was a dramatic turnaround for Scheffler after a bogey-free card to begin the week Thursday and Scheffler admitted the increasingly difficult conditions and a game that was slightly off, combined to make for an eventful day.

“I had a couple three-putts. I didn’t hit as many fairways. I got myself in trouble off the tee on 18,” he explained. “It’s really tough out there with the conditions. Extremely challenging when you get greens this fast and you get that much wind, especially when it’s gusty. It can be quite challenging.

“I did a good job of making some key up-and-downs, and I had the chip-in on 12, good up-and-down for par on 13, took advantage of a look there on 14. Overall I felt like I did some good things out there to stay in the tournament.”