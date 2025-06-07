 Skip navigation
PGA: RBC Canadian Open - Second Round
RBC Canadian Open 2025: Tee times, pairings for final round at TPC Toronto
MX 2025 Rd 02 Hangtown for TH Chance Hymas 02.JPG
Chance Hymas sweeps Thunder Valley for overall win
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MX 2025 Rd 03 Thunder Valley Jett Lawrence 02.jpg
Jett Lawrence sweeps Thunder Valley for third overall Motocross win of 2025
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_mx_tomacintrv_250607.jpg
Tomac pushing to catch Jett at top of 450 class
nbc_mx_plessingerintrv_250607.jpg
Strong Moto 1 enough for Plessinger to make podium
nbc_mx_jettintrv_250607.jpg
Jett tames ‘challenging’ Thunder Valley conditions

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Matteo Manassero, Ryan Fox share lead through 54 holes at RBC Canadian Open

  
Published June 7, 2025 06:34 PM

CALEDON, Ontario — Matteo Manassero and Ryan Fox each shot 6-under 64 on Saturday to share the third-round lead in the RBC Canadian Open, the final event before the U.S. Open next week at Oakmont.

Manassero rebounded from a three-putt bogey on the par-4 17th with a birdie on the par-5 18th — hitting an 80-yard third shot to 2 feet — to get to 14-under 196 on the North Course at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley.

“I missed the short one on 17, and I did miss a couple more short ones today,” Manassero said. “I try to think of them just like a shot really, like a driver, like a 6-iron, whatever. It’s just a shot. So I don’t want it to get in my head, and I don’t want that to ruin anything or my attitude going towards the next shots.”

Trying to win for the first time on the PGA Tour, the 32-year-old Italian player has eight international victories.

“I try to get a good attitude, a good thought process, talk well to myself. Very basic things,” Manassero said. “I’ve matured a lot and I have a better perspective towards, for example, a day like tomorrow.”

Fox also birdied the 18th. The 38-year-old player from New Zealand won the Myrtle Beach Classic last month in a playoff for his first PGA Tour title.

“To be honest, everything went pretty right,” Fox said. “I drove it great. I think if you do that round here, you give yourself lots of chances. Had a lot of good wedge shots, holed a few putts early. Just played really solid kind of stress-free golf for the most part.”

Lee Hodges, Kevin Yu and Matt McCarty were a stroke back. Hodges and Yu shot 63, and McCarty had a 64.

Canadian Mackenzie Hughes (64) was 12 under with Jake Knapp (66) and Andrew Putnam (68).

“I’ve been putting the ball in play quite a bit, driving it pretty nice,” Hughes said. “I feel like that’s taken some pressure off the putter and the short game. It’s a big key around here. You start driving it well, you can attack and be aggressive.”

Canadian Nick Taylor, the 2023 winner at Oakville, eagled the 18th for a 69 to get to 10 under. Countrymen Adam Hadwin (65) and Taylor Pendrith (67) also were 10 under.

Masters champion Rory McIlroy missed the cut Friday, following an opening 71 with a 78.