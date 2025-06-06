Rory McIlroy makes 8, plummets near bottom of leaderboard at RBC Canadian Open

Rory McIlroy made an 8 on his fifth hole Friday at TPC Toronto, free-falling down the RBC Canadian Open leaderboard.

After hitting his tee shot into the right rough on the par 4, McIlroy’s approach shot from 134 yards traveled 165 — so far past the spectators around the green that they didn’t notice it soar over their heads. After taking a penalty stroke, McIlroy needed three more shots to finally reach the green. He then two-putted from 8 feet for quadruple bogey.

Combined with his opening 71 on the par-70 venue, McIlroy dropped to 5 over par and into a tie for 147th. He also bogeyed the par-4 eighth and turned in 5-over 40.

This is McIlroy’s debut at TPC Toronto. He has twice won this tournament at different venues.