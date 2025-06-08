Watch Now
Manassero moves one step closer to first Tour win
Matteo Manassero shares the 54-hole lead heading into the final round of the RBC Canadian Open thanks to "delightful" play on Saturday and moves one step closer to his first PGA Tour triumph.
Highlights: 2025 RBC Canadian Open, Round 3
Watch the top highlights and moments from the third round of the 2025 RBC Canadian Open at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley in Ontario, Canada.
Highlights: 2025 RBC Canadian Open, Round 2
Watch the best shots and moments from the second round of the 2025 RBC Canadian Open at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley in Ontario, Canada.
DiMarco: ‘Nerve-wracking’ watching son play
Chris DiMarco and his son, Christian, talk about the latter's path in golf the significance of taking the journey together.
McIlroy makes a SNOWMAN on disastrous 5th hole
Rory McIlroy's ugly second round of the RBC Canadian Open included an unsightly snowman on the fifth hole of TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley.
Highlights: 2025 RBC Canadian Open, Round 1
Watch the best shots and moments from the first round of the 2025 RBC Canadian Open at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley in Ontario, Canada.
Rory: Must be a ‘little bit better’ at TPC Toronto
Rory McIlroy catches up with Kira K. Dixon about his Thursday performance at the RBC Canadian Open, where he reflects on his new driver, why TPC Toronto is a "very gettable golf course," and more.
McIlroy ‘a big favorite’ to win RBC Canadian Open
Vaughn Dalzell and Brad Thomas give their bests for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open, discussing why Rory McIlroy is the clear favorite to win the event.
Why Mitchell is ‘an auto-bet’ for TPC Toronto
Vaughn Dalzell and Brad Thomas share their top picks ahead of Round 1 of the 2025 RBC Canadian Open.
McIlroy explains driver testing, media no-show
Ahead of the RBC Canadian Open, Rory McIlroy opens up about his decision not to speak to the media at the PGA Championship, his frustrations about his name being leaked for failing driver testing and more.