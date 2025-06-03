2025 Toyota U.S. Swimming Championships Results

Finals results from the 2025 Toyota U.S. Swimming Championships at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis. The winner of each event qualifies for the World Championships in Singapore in July and August, plus the top four in the 100m and 200m freestyles. Runners-up in all other events will all qualify if the overall roster doesn’t exceed 26 swimmers per gender ...

Women’s 100m Freestyle

1. Torri Huske -- 52.43

2. Gretchen Walsh -- 52.78

3. Simone Manuel -- 52.83

4. Kate Douglass -- 53.16

5. Erin Gemmell -- 53.51

6. Anna Moesch -- 53.54

7. Maxine Parker -- 53.56

8. Claire Weinstein -- 53.72

Women’s 200m Butterfly

1. Caroline Bricker -- 2:05.80

2. Regan Smith -- 2:05.85

3. Tess Howley -- 2:06.79

4. Alex Shackell -- 2:07.03

5. Lindsay Looney -- 2:07.30

6. Audrey Derivaux -- 2:07.75

7. Carli Cronk -- 2:11.07

8. Campbell Stoll -- 2:11.60

Men’s 100m Freestyle

1. Jack Alexy — 47.17

2. Patrick Sammon -- 47.47

3. Chris Guiliano -- 47.49

4. Destin Lasco -- 47.58

5. Jonny Kulow -- 47.82

6. Shaine Casas -- 47.92

7. Henry McFadden -- 47.97

8. Grant House -- 48.02