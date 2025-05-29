 Skip navigation
2025 Toyota U.S. Swimming Championships TV, live stream schedule

  
Published May 29, 2025 07:07 AM

The Toyota U.S. Swimming Championships, the meet that determines the team for this summer’s World Championships, airs live on Peacock from June 3-7.

The top two finishers per event — plus up to the top six in the 100m and 200m freestyles for relay purposes — make the team for worlds in Singapore in July and August, should they meet a minimum qualifying time and the total roster not exceed 26 swimmers per gender.

Headliners include all four U.S. swimmers who won individual gold at the Paris Olympics — Katie Ledecky, Kate Douglass, Torri Huske and Bobby Finke.

Plus individual gold medalists from the 2016 Rio Games Simone Manuel and Lilly King and world record holders Regan Smith and Gretchen Walsh.

Already this season, Ledecky and Walsh broke world records in the 800m free and 100m butterfly, respectively, at a Tyr Pro Series meet in Fort Lauderdale.

The U.S. Championships will be followed by rival Australia’s trials from June 9-14.

2025 U.S. Swimming Championships Schedule

DayTime (ET)Platform
Tue., June 37 p.m.Peacock
Wed., June 47 p.m.Peacock
Thu., June 57 p.m.Peacock
Fri., June 67 p.m.Peacock
Sat., June 77 p.m.Peacock
Sun., June 82 p.m.*NBC

*Highlights show

Katie Ledecky had one of the best meets of her career at her last meet before the U.S. Championships.