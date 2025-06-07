Watch Now
Manassero displaying resilience at TPC Toronto
Matteo Manassero discusses his Round 3 showing at the RBC Canadian Open before the Golf Central crew break down the Italian's resilience throughout his career.
Highlights: 2025 Arnold Palmer Cup, Final Round
Watch highlights from the final round of the Arnold Palmer Cup, where the international team defeated the United States team in mixed competition.
HLs: American Family Insurance Championship, Rd. 2
Watch the best moments from the second round of the 2025 PGA Tour Champions American Family Insurance Championship at TPC Wisconsin.
HLs: American Family Insurance Championship, Rd. 1
Watch the best moments from the first round of the 2025 PGA Tour Champions American Family Insurance Championship at TPC Wisconsin.
‘Absolute carnage’ at TPC Toronto’s No. 11
Watch the 11th hole at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley claim a few victims in the second round of the RBC Canadian Open.
McIlroy’s missed cut ‘completely out of the blue’
The Golf Central crew discusses how they didn't see Rory McIlroy's struggles at the RBC Canadian Open coming, which resulted in a missed cut for the first time this year.
Missed cut ‘concerns’ McIlroy after Canadian Open
Rory McIlroy talks with the media after his worst 36-hole finish at the RBC Canadian Open and what he needs to do before the U.S. Open next week.
Highlights: 2025 Arnold Palmer Cup, Round 1
Watch the best shots from the first round of the 2025 Arnold Palmer Cup at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina.
McIlroy quickly adjusting to driver at TPC Toronto
Rory Mcilroy didn't go particularly low to open the RBC Canadian Open, but there are some encouraging signs in his return to the PGA Tour, especially from his new driver.
Sargent: Excited to start PGA Tour journey
Gordon Sargent and David Ford catch up with Kira Dixon to share their excitement on making their PGA Tour member debuts at the RBC Canadian Open this week.