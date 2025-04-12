 Skip navigation
‘Stupid': Tyrrell Hatton reacts to missing 2-foot putt, yet still in Masters mix

  
Published April 11, 2025 08:31 PM

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Tyrrell Hatton was just a shot off Justin Rose’s lead with three holes to play Friday afternoon at Augusta National.

And then he wasn’t.

Hatton bogeyed two of his last three holes, failing to lag his birdie putt at the par-3 16th close enough for it to stay on the front shelf and then lipping out a 2-footer at the par-4 17th for another bogey.

Afterward, Hatton said he looked “stupid.”

“That green had a ton of footprints, and it’s just one of those things that you’re never really going to get around,” Hatton said. “Sometimes they bobble in for you, and obviously that time it bobbled a miss for me.”

Hatton did acknowledge a lucky break when his drive at the par-4 14th kicked out of the pines and allowed him a stress-free par, but he still rued the many missed putts.

He took 31 of them on Friday.

“I just struggle reading them, and that’s been the consistent theme for the nine times that I’ve played it,” Hatton said. “I’m a good putter, and I just don’t get these greens. So, it’s frustrating to come off the course and feel like you kind of have shot the worst score that you could every time.”

And yet, Hatton is still 5 under, tied for fifth and just three shots back at the halfway point.

“I mean,” Hatton said, “I would have taken that, I guess, before I teed off yesterday.”