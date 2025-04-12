 Skip navigation
Top News

The Masters - Round Two
Masters 2025: Nick Dunlap shows resiliency in 90-71, but a rooted problem remains
The Masters - Round Two
Masters 2025: Taking advantage of great break, Scottie Scheffler only three back
The Masters - Round Two
‘Stupid': Tyrrell Hatton reacts to missing 2-foot putt, yet still in Masters mix

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_vanthoorintrv_250411.jpg
Vanthoor: ‘It’s good to be in pole’ at Long Beach
longbeachgrandprix.jpg
HLs: IMSA Grand Prix of Long Beach 2025 qualifying
nbc_golf_roryreax_250411.jpg
McGinley: Multiple major wins in Rory’s future

Watch Now

'Resilient' round has Rory poised to buck history

April 11, 2025 09:26 PM
Rex & Lav praise Rory McIlroy's ability to bounce back after Thursday's letdown at the Masters, firing a 6-under 66 Friday that gives him a chance to buck a recent Augusta trend.

nbc_golf_gcpodworkday_250411.jpg
03:34
Masters is blown wide open: ‘Someone has to blink’
workday_site.jpg
02:55
Augusta could be ‘torture chamber’ on Friday
nbc_golf_golfpodroryclip_250410.jpg
06:03
‘Soft, unforced errors’ cost Rory on Thursday
nbc_golf_gcpodpicksmenu_250409.jpg
09:06
Masters picks — and Concessions Champions Dinner
nbc_golf_sales_gcp_workday_250409.jpg
02:47
Fast Masters start crucial for Rory, but how fast?
nbc_golf_rexlav_top10sv2_250407.jpg
11:41
McIlroy, Scheffler highlight Masters favorites
nbc_golf_gc_cabrera_250406.jpg
02:15
Cabrera wins PGA Tour Champions event in Florida
nbc_golf_penskev3_250405.jpg
01:18
Does Novak have chance to win Valero Texas Open?
carlagolf.jpg
08:06
Bernat Escuder leans on Spanish roots at Augusta
nbc_golf_gc_bernatpresserv2_250405.jpg
05:00
Bernat Escuder might get tattoo after Augusta win
mpx_win.jpg
11:30
Bernat Escuder accepts trophy after win at Augusta
nbc_golf_anwafinalrd_250405.jpg
13:24
HLs: Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Round 3
nbc_golf_escuderwin_250405.jpg
04:47
Watch Bernat Escuder win at Augusta
nbc_golf_anwaearlyhls_250405.jpg
05:55
HLs: Augusta National Women’s Amateur, early Rd. 3
nbc_golf_gc_mccormickmt_250404.jpg
01:41
McCormick tapes mouth shut to control anger
nbc_golf_gc_happyhour_250404.jpg
03:59
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at Texas Open
nbc_golf_gc_harmon_250404.jpg
05:31
Harman excels with new putter at Valero Texas Open
nbc_golf_nicklausmiller_250404.jpg
01:25
Nicklaus Miller striving to live up to his names
nbc_golf_spiethhighlights_250404.jpg
07:59
Spieth shows good and bad side at Valero, Round 2
nbc_golf_lf_romineburko_250404.jpg
04:59
Revuelta, Escuder chasing leaders at Augusta
nbc_golf_lf_romerointv_250404.jpg
05:53
Romero hoping to focus on the moment at Augusta
nbc_golf_lf_ganneintv_250404.jpg
06:14
Ganne ‘lucky’ to have experience at Augusta
ANWA.jpg
09:10
Inside Augusta National Women’s Amateur standings
nbc_golf_skipping16_250404.jpg
02:32
Woad, others skip the water at Augusta’s No. 16
nbc_golf_spiethreax_250403.jpg
03:14
Spieth ‘very pleased’ with first round at Valero
romero_site.jpg
07:09
HLs: Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Round 2
romero_site.jpg
06:14
Leaderboard ‘same but different’ entering Augusta
ganne_site.jpg
06:29
Amateur Ganne looked ‘very comfortable’ in Round 1
nbc_golf_meghaganne_250402.jpg
04:17
Ganne: Record-setting round came to me in a dream
nbc_golf_aonnext10andswing5_250402.jpg
01:22
Lee, Woodland jump up in Aon standings

nbc_imsa_vanthoorintrv_250411.jpg
01:43
Vanthoor: ‘It’s good to be in pole’ at Long Beach
longbeachgrandprix.jpg
08:14
HLs: IMSA Grand Prix of Long Beach 2025 qualifying
nbc_golf_roryreax_250411.jpg
02:22
McGinley: Multiple major wins in Rory’s future
nbc_golf_langerintv_250411.jpg
01:40
Langer bummed by MC, but a ‘day of celebration’
nbc_golf_hattonintv_250411.jpg
01:05
Hatton laments putting, ‘ridiculous’ tap-in miss
nbc_golf_lf_brysonintv_250411.jpg
01:57
Bryson: Kinematic sequence in swing is clicking
nbc_golf_lf_scottiepresser_250411.jpg
01:43
Scheffler: Not as sharp Friday, conditions tough
nbc_golf_lf_rosepresser_250411.jpg
01:47
Rose: In ‘great position’ leading Masters after 36
nbc_golf_lf_rorypresser_250411.jpg
02:02
Rory explains how he bounced back mentally for 66
oly_bk3w_vanlithcompilation.jpg
03:32
Van Lith’s best moments from the Paris Olympics
nbc_roto_alvarezmcneil_250411.jpg
01:21
Alvarez, McNeil close to returning from injuries
nbc_cbb_mdsellerscomp_250411.jpg
02:33
Highlights: Sellers’ top moments from senior year
nbc_dlb_ovechkin_250411.jpg
05:54
Unpacking Ovechkin’s greatness after record
nbc_roto_angels_250411.jpg
01:20
Angels offense has been ‘surprisingly explosive’
nbc_dps_dponbrentmusburger_250411.jpg
04:33
Musburger ‘gets his due’ with Pete Rozelle award
nbc_dps_brandelchambleeinterview_250411.jpg
19:01
Chamblee: DeChambeau ‘really gets up’ for majors
nbc_dps_brentmusburgerinterview_250411.jpg
15:44
Musburger recalls historic meeting with Rozelle
nbc_dps_whonextforhalloffame_250411.jpg
07:21
Non-athletes deserving of Hall of Fame nomination
nbc_roto_spencer_250411.jpg
01:26
Schwellenbach ascending as a ‘clear’ fantasy SP1
nbc_dlb_ufc314_250411.jpg
10:09
Will Volkanovski make history vs. Lopes?
nbc_roto_hampton_250411.jpg
01:18
Hampton has potential to be a ‘ready-made’ RB1
nbc_roto_joeflacco_250411.jpg
01:11
Fantasy fallout of Flacco returning to Browns
nbc_dlb_dontlooknow_250411.jpg
04:00
Flacco set to ‘have a season’ in return to Browns
UFC314.jpg
01:18
Back Volkanovski in title fight vs. Lopes
nbc_imsa_longbeachtease_250411.jpg
58
Roar of IMSA meets rush of Pacific at Long Beach
nbc_bte_alcyyoug_250411.jpg
01:03
Crochet leads American League Cy Young odds
nbc_bte_clipperskings_250411.jpg
01:46
‘Surging’ Clippers should easily cover vs. Kings
citron.jpg
04:13
Meghan’s 2025 WNBA mock draft: Picks 1-5
haileyvanlith.jpg
05:00
Meghan’s 2025 WNBA mock draft: Picks 6-10
nbc_bte_grizzliesnuggets_250411.jpg
01:50
Expect Nuggets to find holes in Grizzlies’ defense