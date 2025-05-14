Brewers at Guardians Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 14

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Miami Marlins at Chicago White Sox
Starting Pitcher News: Cade Horton debuts, why you shouldn’t cut Sandy Alcantara
TOPSHOT-CYCLING-ROAD-OLY-PARIS-2024
2025 Tour de France final stage to feature Montmartre climb from Paris Olympic road race
NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro

Top Clips

nbc_pft_breakoutplayers_250514.jpg
PFT Draft: Potential 2025 breakout stars
nbc_pft_internationalgames_250514.jpg
Inside historic seven-game international NFL slate
nbc_pft_chiefsthanksgiving_250514.jpg
Chiefs to take on Cowboys on Thanksgiving

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Miami Marlins at Chicago White Sox
Starting Pitcher News: Cade Horton debuts, why you shouldn’t cut Sandy Alcantara
TOPSHOT-CYCLING-ROAD-OLY-PARIS-2024
2025 Tour de France final stage to feature Montmartre climb from Paris Olympic road race
NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro

Top Clips

nbc_pft_breakoutplayers_250514.jpg
PFT Draft: Potential 2025 breakout stars
nbc_pft_internationalgames_250514.jpg
Inside historic seven-game international NFL slate
nbc_pft_chiefsthanksgiving_250514.jpg
Chiefs to take on Cowboys on Thanksgiving

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Brewers at Guardians Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 14

  
Published May 14, 2025 07:39 AM

Its Wednesday, May 14 and the Brewers (20-22) are in Cleveland to take on the Guardians (24-17).

Logan Henderson is slated to take the mound for Milwaukee against Gavin Williams for Cleveland.

The Guardians shut out the Brewers last night, 2-0. Logan Allen and three relievers combines to shut down Milwaukee allowing just three hits and but four baserunners all night. Milwaukee has been shut out on consecutive nights after scoring just ten runs the previous four games.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Brewers at Guardians

  • Date: Wednesday, May 14, 2025
  • Time: 1:10PM EST
  • Site: Progressive Field
  • City: Cleveland, OH
  • Network/Streaming: FDSNWI, CLEG, MLBN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Brewers at the Guardians

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

  • Moneyline: Brewers (+130), Guardians (-154)
  • Spread: Guardians -1.5
  • Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Brewers at Guardians

  • Pitching matchup for May 14, 2025: vs. Gavin Williams
    • Brewers: Logan Henderson
      Last outing: 4/20 vs. Athletics - 6IP, 1ER, 3H, 1BB, 9Ks
    • Guardians: Gavin Williams (3-2, 4.38 ERA)
      Last outing: 5/9 vs. Philadelphia - 5IP, 0ER, 4H, 4BB, 8Ks

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Brewers at Guardians

  • Cleveland has won 5 of their last 7 games
  • The Guardians’ last 3 versus the Brewers have stayed under the Total
  • The Brewers have failed to cover the Run Line in 3 straight games at the Guardians
  • Jose Ramirez is riding an 8-game hitting streak (12-29)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Brewers and the Guardians

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Brewers and the Guardians:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Milwaukee Brewers at +1.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

  • Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)
  • Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)
  • Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)
  • Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)
Mentions
Cleveland Guardians Primary Logo Cleveland Guardians Milwaukee Brewers Primary Logo Milwaukee Brewers MLB