LIV Golf stars excited, ready for PGA Championship
The Live From crew analyzes how LIV Golf stars, including Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau, have been preparing for the PGA Championship, describing the challenges they are facing playing overseas so often.
Wagner tries out 12th hole at Quail Hollow Club
North Carolina resident Johnson Wagner is at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte to try out the 12th hole, showing off the worst possible places to miss the green that will give golfers headaches during the PGA Championship.
Can Spieth finish career Grand Slam this weekend?
The Live From crew debates if Jordan Spieth has what it takes to win the PGA Championship and complete the career Grand Slam this weekend at Quail Hollow Club, analyzing if his game will hold up in soft, wet conditions.
Does the PGA Championship need a new identity?
The Live From crew analyzes the identity of the PGA Championship, declaring that the prestigious major "annually has the best field in all of golf" and discussing how the host club can impact the feel of the tournament.
Golf world focusing on mental health during May
May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Golf fans love to watch the celebrations and the victories, but it is important to remember that the road to success is full of challenges that are fought behind closed doors.
Should Scheffler be favored at PGA Championship?
The Live From crew debates if Scottie Scheffler should be favored over Rory McIlroy to win the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club, sharing why Scheffler is historically good and "the best iron player in the game."
Wagner tests out 11th hole at Quail Hollow Club
North Carolina resident Johnson Wagner is at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte to try out the par-4 11th hole, which has "a really special green" with "one of the most challenging hole locations" on the entire golf course.
Will Rory retire as a top-10 player of all-time?
The Live From crew discusses if 36-year-old Rory McIlroy can become one of the best golfers ever, sharing why the "student of history" is "picking up speed" and "has the wind in his sails" after winning the Masters.
Aberg: Titleist Pro V1x ‘is a perfect fit’ for me
Ludvig Aberg shares how he marks his Titleist golf ball and why the Pro V1x is his ball of choice.
JT: Titleist Pro V1x offers unmatched precision
Justin Thomas shares how he marks his Titleist ball and why the Pro V1x is his ball of choice.