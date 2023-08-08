PST’s highly-scientific Top 20 players in the Premier League

Before you even ask: Yes, we will change this list if Harry Kane leaves Tottenham before the start of the season.

But for now, the Premier League’s premier goal scorer of the last decade remains a player in the league and thus it would be ridiculous not to see him in the rankings of the Top 25 players starting the 2023-24 Premier League season.

That said, there’s not a ton of common ground between ProSoccerTalk writers Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola, and Andy Edwards.

We asked each writer to give us a list of their top players, numbered 1-15, and then assigned weighted numbers from the tippy top of the list to the 15th player. We also gave players a bonus if they made all three lists (It happened with less than half of the field!).

There are some surprises along the way, but in typical fashion we know quite well that you agree with this list in totality. So enjoy!

Honorable mention

Whether named one on ballot or low on two, these players just missed the cut

Moussa Diaby, Aston Villa

James Maddison, Tottenham Hotspur

Alexander Isak, Newcastle United

Jack Grealish, Manchester City

Aaron Ramsdale, Arsenal

Thiago Silva, Chelsea

Alexis Mac Allister, Liverpool

Chelsea, Liverpool clash with early point to prove Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards preview the marquee fixture of the Premier League's opening weekend, as Chelsea and Liverpool lock horns at Stamford Bridge after summer rebuilds for both clubs.

Premier League’s Top 20 players, Nos. 20-11

20. Enzo Fernandez, Chelsea

19. Josko Gvardiol, Manchester City

18. Alisson Becker, Liverpool

17. Ruben Dias, Manchester City

16. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool

15. Raphael Varane, Manchester United

14. William Saliba, Arsenal

13. Ederson, Manchester City

12. Bruno Guimaraes, Newcastle United

11. Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United

Premier League’s Top 20 players, Nos. 10-1

10. Marcus Rashford, Manchester United

9. Declan Rice, Arsenal

8. Casemiro, Manchester United

7. Martin Odegaard, Arsenal

6. Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City

5. Rodri, Manchester City

4. Bukayo Saka, Arsenal

3. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool

2. Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur

1. Erling Haaland, Manchester City