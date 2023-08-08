PST’s highly-scientific Top 20 players in the Premier League
Before you even ask: Yes, we will change this list if Harry Kane leaves Tottenham before the start of the season.
But for now, the Premier League’s premier goal scorer of the last decade remains a player in the league and thus it would be ridiculous not to see him in the rankings of the Top 25 players starting the 2023-24 Premier League season.
That said, there’s not a ton of common ground between ProSoccerTalk writers Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola, and Andy Edwards.
We asked each writer to give us a list of their top players, numbered 1-15, and then assigned weighted numbers from the tippy top of the list to the 15th player. We also gave players a bonus if they made all three lists (It happened with less than half of the field!).
There are some surprises along the way, but in typical fashion we know quite well that you agree with this list in totality. So enjoy!
Honorable mention
Whether named one on ballot or low on two, these players just missed the cut
Moussa Diaby, Aston Villa
James Maddison, Tottenham Hotspur
Alexander Isak, Newcastle United
Jack Grealish, Manchester City
Aaron Ramsdale, Arsenal
Thiago Silva, Chelsea
Alexis Mac Allister, Liverpool
Premier League’s Top 20 players, Nos. 20-11
20. Enzo Fernandez, Chelsea
19. Josko Gvardiol, Manchester City
18. Alisson Becker, Liverpool
17. Ruben Dias, Manchester City
16. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool
15. Raphael Varane, Manchester United
14. William Saliba, Arsenal
13. Ederson, Manchester City
12. Bruno Guimaraes, Newcastle United
11. Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United
Premier League’s Top 20 players, Nos. 10-1
10. Marcus Rashford, Manchester United
9. Declan Rice, Arsenal
8. Casemiro, Manchester United
7. Martin Odegaard, Arsenal
6. Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City
5. Rodri, Manchester City
4. Bukayo Saka, Arsenal
3. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool
2. Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur
1. Erling Haaland, Manchester City