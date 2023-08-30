Gregg Berhalter calls up 24 players to mark official return to USMNT gig

Gregg Berhalter is officially back at the wheel of the good ship USMNT, and the head coach has called up 24 players to face Uzbekistan and Oman on American soil next month.

The Yanks will meet the White Wolves of Uzbekistan on Sept. 9 in St. Louis before tangling with Oman’s Gulf Samba three days later in Minnesota. Ghana and Germany will up the ante in October.

Four uncapped players make the list including a truly new face in Palermo’s Kristoffer Lund. The 21-year-old left back has represented Denmark at five youth international levels and moved from Swedish side BK Hacken to Serie B side Palermo this season. He could give tremendous depth and competition to a shallow position headlined by star Antonee ‘Jedi’ Robinson.

Also new to the side is Inter Miami midfielder Ben Cremaschi and exciting Wolfsburg youngster Kevin Paredes. Both are U.S. youth internationals, as is Inter Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender. He was on the CONCACAF Nations League championship roster but did not play, and has recently shone in playing a starring role in the Leagues Cup title win for Inter Miami.

Who is missing?

Tyler Adams won’t take the pitch as he continues to recover from injury and adapt to life in Bournemouth, while Berhalter’s reunion with Giovanni Reyna is going to take even more time as the Borussia Dortmund playmaker is just returning to training with BVB. Red-hot Josh Sargent and Celtic star Cameron Carter-Vickers are also hurt.

Jesus Ferreira hasn’t played for FC Dallas since June, so he won’t be reprising his Gold Cup role atop the USMNT lineup. Haji Wright, Brandon Vazquez, Zack Steffen, Walker Zimmerman, Auston Trusty, and Kellyn Acosta are will also miss out.

USMNT roster for friendlies vs Uzbekistan, Oman

Goalkeepers: Drake Callender (Inter Miami), Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest), Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest)

Defenders: Sergino Dest (PSV Eindhoven), Krisoffer Lund (Palermo), Mark McKenzie (Genk), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg), Tim Ream (Fulham), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), Joe Scally (Borussia Monchengladbach)

Midfielders: Johnny Cardoso (Internacional), Ben Cremaschi (Inter Miami), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Yunus Musah (AC Milan), Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven)

Forwards: Brenden Aaronson (Union Berlin), Folarin Balogun (Arsenal), Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes), Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan), Timothy Weah (Juventus)