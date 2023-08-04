 Skip navigation
AC Milan unveils USMNT midfielder Yunus Musah

  
Published August 4, 2023 01:08 PM

AC Milan finally turned the rumors into news, announcing the signing of 20-year-old Yunus Musah from Valencia.

Musah reportedly comes with a near- $20 million fee and Milan says his contract runs through the 2027-28 season.

[ MORE: Chelsea adds USWNT prospect Fishel ]

Musah’s played all over the pitch but mainly in the midfield, with most of those appearances coming centrally where he also plays for the national team. He’s going to wear No. 80, which is both odd and very Serie A.

Musah has 27 USMNT caps and two assists. He played all but 15 of the USMNT’s 360 minutes at the 2022 World Cup.

The New York-born Musah came through the Arsenal academy before signing for Valencia in 2020, where he went on to 108 appearances. Musah scored five times with three assists for Los Ches.