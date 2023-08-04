 Skip navigation
Top News

Marshall v Notre Dame

2023 Betting Preview Series: Notre Dame
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani pulled by Angels after 4 scoreless innings with cramps in pitching hand
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions
Matthew Berry’s Updated Positional Fantasy Rankings for 2023

Top Clips

nbc_dps_rogerbennett_230804.jpg
What do soccer clubs get from star athlete owners?
nbc_dps_paulfinebaum_230804.jpg
Finebaum: Tradition waning as realignment swirls
nbc_dps_conferencerealignment_230804.jpg
Arizona and Florida State are looking to realign

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Chelsea signs ‘Big Fish’ — USWNT prospect Mia Fishel

  
Published August 4, 2023 01:08 PM

Chelsea’s landed their ‘Big Fish’ in the transfer market, at least on the Women’s Super League side.

USWNT prospect Mia Fishel, 22, joins the Blues from Tigres after a celebrated but short stint in Mexico. She’s yet to make her USWNT debut for Vlatko Andonovski despite being called up in 2020 after scoring 13 goals in six U-20 appearances.

[ MORE: USWNT worries overblown? ]

Chelsea announced a three-year contract for Fishel, who will wear No. 2 for the club. The Blues won the Super League last season and doubled up with the FA Cup.

Blues boss Emma Hayes had high praise for Fishel:

“Mia is an exceptional finisher whose box presence and movement make her elite. She can also create something from nothing and her prime years are to come.”

The UEFA Women’s Champions League semifinalists also boast USWNT star Catarino Macario as well as world stars Sam Kerr, Lauren James, Millie Bright, and Canadian trio Kadeisha Buchanan, Jessie Fleming, and Ashley Lawrence.

Fishel was drafted fifth overall in the 2022 NWSL Draft but opted to sign for Tigres, where she scored 34 times in 43 appearances and won the 2022 Apertura Golden Boot.

This after a collegiate career that saw her bag 32 goals in 59 games for UCLA.