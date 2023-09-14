Christian Pulisic tracker: Latest updates, video highlights as USMNT star plays for AC Milan
Two goals in three games is a fine start to life in Serie A, and the Milan derby is next for Christian Pulisic
Christian Pulisic’s meteoric rise from Borussia Dortmund starlet to star and his subsequent roller coaster ride at Chelsea had the USMNT star front-and-center in the news the past few years.
Injuries or coaching changes kept his Chelsea tenure rocky but the American refound his footing multiple times and almost always shone in a USMNT shirt.
Now Pulisic’s made the move to Serie A, where he’s looking reborn in red and black. The now 24-year-old will surely have his moments as i Rossoneri look to win a scudetto while competing in the UEFA Champions League and Coppa Italia as well.
Below we’ll list Christian Pulisic’s schedule, results, and performances while sprinkling in video highlights along the way.
Christian Pulisic at AC Milan — Appearances, fixtures, results
Serie A schedule except where noted
Aug. 21 — at Bologna — W 2-0 — started, 74 minutes, one goal
Aug. 26 — vs Torino — W 4-1 — started, 90 minutes, one goal
Sept. 1 — at Roma — W 2-1 — started, 77 minutes
Sept. 16 — at Inter Milan
Sept. 19 — vs Newcastle (UCL)
Sept. 23 — vs Hellas Verona
Sept. 27 — at Cagliari
Sept. 30 — vs Lazio
Oct. 4 — at Borussia Dortmund (UCL)
Oct. 7 — at Genoa
Oct. 22 — vs Juventus
Oct. 25 — at Paris Saint-Germain (UCL)
Oct. 29 — at Napoli
(More to come...)
Christian Pulisic career club statistics
All competitions
AC Milan — 3 games, 2 goals
Chelsea — 145 games, 26 goals, 21 assists
Borussia Dortmund — 127 games, 19 goals, 26 assists
Champions League
Chelsea — 26 games, 5 goals, 6 assists
Borussia Dortmund — 22 games, 2 goals, 3 assists
Christian Pulisic statistics by season
2023-24 (AC Milan) — 3 games (241 minutes), 2 goals
2022-23 (Chelsea) — 30 games (1,012 minutes), 1 goal, 2 assists
2021-22 (Chelsea) — 38 games (2,207 minutes), 8 goals, 6 assists
2020-21 (Chelsea) — 43 games (2,452 minutes), 6 goals, 4 assists
2019-20 (Chelsea) — 34 games (2,348 minutes), 11 goals, 10 assists
2018-19 (Dortmund) — 30 games (1,701 minutes), 7 goals, 6 assists
2017-18 (Dortmund) — 42 games (2,948 minutes), 5 goals, 7 assists
2016-17 (Dortmund) —43 games (2,323), 5 goals, 13 assists
2015-16 (Dortmund) — 12 games (433 minutes), 2 goals
CHRISTIAN PULISIC SCORES IN BACK-TO-BACK SERIE A GAMES. 🇺🇸— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) August 26, 2023
The San Siro loves their new signing. 😄 pic.twitter.com/TBVVDr6uZR
Christian Pulisic involved in AC Milan’s first two Serie A goals of the season, scoring the second of the affair.
Christian Pulisic ➡️ Tijjani Reijnders ➡️ Olivier Giroud— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) August 21, 2023
Milan open their 2023-24 account in style. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/FptNoHiICb
CHRISTIAN PULISIC. TAKE A BOW. 🔥 🇺🇸— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) August 21, 2023
WHAT A WAY TO MARK HIS SERIE DEBUT. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/R4WIaeTpmp