Christian Pulisic tracker: Latest updates, video highlights as USMNT star plays for AC Milan

Two goals in three games is a fine start to life in Serie A, and the Milan derby is next for Christian Pulisic

  
Published September 14, 2023 10:57 AM EDT
Analyzing Berhalter's impact on USMNT
September 7, 2023 12:13 PM
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola examine the state of the USMNT and debate over how far Gregg Berhalter can take this team in the future.

Christian Pulisic’s meteoric rise from Borussia Dortmund starlet to star and his subsequent roller coaster ride at Chelsea had the USMNT star front-and-center in the news the past few years.

Injuries or coaching changes kept his Chelsea tenure rocky but the American refound his footing multiple times and almost always shone in a USMNT shirt.

Now Pulisic’s made the move to Serie A, where he’s looking reborn in red and black. The now 24-year-old will surely have his moments as i Rossoneri look to win a scudetto while competing in the UEFA Champions League and Coppa Italia as well.

Below we’ll list Christian Pulisic’s schedule, results, and performances while sprinkling in video highlights along the way.

Christian Pulisic at AC Milan — Appearances, fixtures, results

Serie A schedule except where noted

Aug. 21 — at Bologna — W 2-0 — started, 74 minutes, one goal
Aug. 26 — vs Torino — W 4-1 — started, 90 minutes, one goal
Sept. 1 — at Roma — W 2-1 — started, 77 minutes
Sept. 16 — at Inter Milan
Sept. 19 — vs Newcastle (UCL)
Sept. 23 — vs Hellas Verona
Sept. 27 — at Cagliari
Sept. 30 — vs Lazio
Oct. 4 — at Borussia Dortmund (UCL)
Oct. 7 — at Genoa
Oct. 22 — vs Juventus
Oct. 25 — at Paris Saint-Germain (UCL)
Oct. 29 — at Napoli

(More to come...)

Christian Pulisic career club statistics

All competitions

AC Milan — 3 games, 2 goals
Chelsea — 145 games, 26 goals, 21 assists
Borussia Dortmund — 127 games, 19 goals, 26 assists

Champions League

Chelsea — 26 games, 5 goals, 6 assists
Borussia Dortmund — 22 games, 2 goals, 3 assists

Christian Pulisic statistics by season

2023-24 (AC Milan) — 3 games (241 minutes), 2 goals
2022-23 (Chelsea) — 30 games (1,012 minutes), 1 goal, 2 assists
2021-22 (Chelsea) — 38 games (2,207 minutes), 8 goals, 6 assists
2020-21 (Chelsea) — 43 games (2,452 minutes), 6 goals, 4 assists
2019-20 (Chelsea) — 34 games (2,348 minutes), 11 goals, 10 assists
2018-19 (Dortmund) — 30 games (1,701 minutes), 7 goals, 6 assists
2017-18 (Dortmund) — 42 games (2,948 minutes), 5 goals, 7 assists
2016-17 (Dortmund) —43 games (2,323), 5 goals, 13 assists
2015-16 (Dortmund) — 12 games (433 minutes), 2 goals

Manchester City v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League Final

PORTO, PORTUGAL - MAY 29: Christian Pulisic of Chelsea kisses the Champions League trophy inside the dressing room following victory during the UEFA Champions League Final between Manchester City and Chelsea FC at Estadio do Dragao on May 29, 2021 in Porto, Portugal. (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Updates
August 26 — Pulisic scores first home Serie A goal, second in two games
By
Nicholas Mendola
  

August 21 — Pulisic opens Serie A account against Bologna

Christian Pulisic involved in AC Milan’s first two Serie A goals of the season, scoring the second of the affair.