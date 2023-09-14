Christian Pulisic tracker: Latest updates, video highlights as USMNT star plays for AC Milan

Christian Pulisic’s meteoric rise from Borussia Dortmund starlet to star and his subsequent roller coaster ride at Chelsea had the USMNT star front-and-center in the news the past few years.

Injuries or coaching changes kept his Chelsea tenure rocky but the American refound his footing multiple times and almost always shone in a USMNT shirt.

Now Pulisic’s made the move to Serie A, where he’s looking reborn in red and black. The now 24-year-old will surely have his moments as i Rossoneri look to win a scudetto while competing in the UEFA Champions League and Coppa Italia as well.

Below we’ll list Christian Pulisic’s schedule, results, and performances while sprinkling in video highlights along the way.

Christian Pulisic at AC Milan — Appearances, fixtures, results

Serie A schedule except where noted

Aug. 21 — at Bologna — W 2-0 — started, 74 minutes, one goal

Aug. 26 — vs Torino — W 4-1 — started, 90 minutes, one goal

Sept. 1 — at Roma — W 2-1 — started, 77 minutes

Sept. 16 — at Inter Milan

Sept. 19 — vs Newcastle (UCL)

Sept. 23 — vs Hellas Verona

Sept. 27 — at Cagliari

Sept. 30 — vs Lazio

Oct. 4 — at Borussia Dortmund (UCL)

Oct. 7 — at Genoa

Oct. 22 — vs Juventus

Oct. 25 — at Paris Saint-Germain (UCL)

Oct. 29 — at Napoli

(More to come...)

Christian Pulisic career club statistics

All competitions

AC Milan — 3 games, 2 goals

Chelsea — 145 games, 26 goals, 21 assists

Borussia Dortmund — 127 games, 19 goals, 26 assists

Champions League

Chelsea — 26 games, 5 goals, 6 assists

Borussia Dortmund — 22 games, 2 goals, 3 assists

Christian Pulisic statistics by season

2023-24 (AC Milan) — 3 games (241 minutes), 2 goals

2022-23 (Chelsea) — 30 games (1,012 minutes), 1 goal, 2 assists

2021-22 (Chelsea) — 38 games (2,207 minutes), 8 goals, 6 assists

2020-21 (Chelsea) — 43 games (2,452 minutes), 6 goals, 4 assists

2019-20 (Chelsea) — 34 games (2,348 minutes), 11 goals, 10 assists

2018-19 (Dortmund) — 30 games (1,701 minutes), 7 goals, 6 assists

2017-18 (Dortmund) — 42 games (2,948 minutes), 5 goals, 7 assists

2016-17 (Dortmund) —43 games (2,323), 5 goals, 13 assists

2015-16 (Dortmund) — 12 games (433 minutes), 2 goals