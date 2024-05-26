 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 French Open - Day 1
Naomi Osaka starts French Open with first match win at Roland Garros in three years
Charles Schwab Challenge - Round Three
Charles Schwab Challenge tee times: Final round at Colonial Country Club
French Open Tennis Tournament. Roland-Garros 2024.
How to watch Rafael Nadal-Alexander Zverev in French Open first round

Top Clips

nbc_moto_450recap_250425.jpg
Jett kept ‘momentum going’ in Pro Motocross Rd. 1
nbc_moto_250recap_240525.jpg
Deegan goes 1-1 in Motocross 250 at Fox Raceway
nbc_moto_palanational_240525.jpg
Highlight: 2024 Pro Motocross Round 1, Fox Raceway

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 French Open - Day 1
Naomi Osaka starts French Open with first match win at Roland Garros in three years
Charles Schwab Challenge - Round Three
Charles Schwab Challenge tee times: Final round at Colonial Country Club
French Open Tennis Tournament. Roland-Garros 2024.
How to watch Rafael Nadal-Alexander Zverev in French Open first round

Top Clips

nbc_moto_450recap_250425.jpg
Jett kept ‘momentum going’ in Pro Motocross Rd. 1
nbc_moto_250recap_240525.jpg
Deegan goes 1-1 in Motocross 250 at Fox Raceway
nbc_moto_palanational_240525.jpg
Highlight: 2024 Pro Motocross Round 1, Fox Raceway

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Premier League promotion by season: History of promoted clubs, playoff final

  
Published May 26, 2024 08:31 AM

When Southampton and Leeds United meet on Sunday at Wembley Stadium, it will end a short wait for one of the two teams to return to the Premier League, but a small spell before promotion after relegation is never a sure thing.

Just ask both clubs.

[ MORE: FA Cup history: All winners, finals ]

Saints waited between 2005-2012 for their last promotion, relegated last season, while there were 16 years between Premier League spells for Leeds between 2004-2020 (Leeds also went down last season).

Here’s a list of the clubs promoted to the Premier League since the naming of the division, plus all of the playoff finals since they began following the 1986-87 season.

Premier League promotion history by season

Bolded teams still in Premier League

1992:93: Newcastle United, West Ham United, Swindon Town
1993-94: Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest, Leicester City
1994-95: Middlesbrough, Bolton Wanderers
1995-96: Sunderland, Derby County, Leicester City
1996-97: Bolton Wanderers, Barnsley, Crystal Palace
1997-98: Nottingham Forest, Middlesbrough, Charlton Athletic
1998-99: Sunderland, Bradford City, Watford
1999-2000: Charlton Athletic, Manchester City, Ipswich Town
2000-01: Fulham, Blackburn Rovers, Bolton Wanderers
2001-02; Manchester City, West Bromwich Albion, Birmingham City
2002-03: Portsmouth, Leicester City, Wolverhampton Wanderers
2003-04: Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion, Crystal Palace
2004-05: Sunderland, Wigan Athletic, West Ham United
2005-06: Reading, Sheffield United, Watford
2006-07: Sunderland, Birmingham City, Derby County
2007-08: West Bromwich Albion, Stoke City, Hull City
2008-09: Wolverhampton Wanderers, Birmingham City, Burnley
2009-10: Newcastle United, West Bromwich Albion, Blackpool
2010-11: Queens Park Rangers, Norwich City, Swansea City
2011-12: Reading, Southampton, West Ham United
2012-13: Cardiff City, Hull City, Crystal Palace
2013-14: Leicester City, Burnley, Queens Park Rangers
2014-15: Bournemouth, Watford, Norwich City
2015-16: Burnley, Middlesbrough, Hull City
2016-17: Newcastle United, Brighton and Hove Albion, Huddersfield Town
2017-18: Wolverhampton Wanderers, Cardiff City, Fulham
2018-19: Norwich City, Sheffield United, Aston Villa
2019-20: Leeds United, West Bromwich Albion, Fulham
2020-21: Norwich City, Watford, Brentford
2021-22: Fulham, Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest
2022-23: Sheffield United, Burnley, Luton Town
2023-24: Leicester City, Ipswich Town, playoff winner TBD (Southampton or Leeds)

List of Championship playoff promotional finals

1987: Charlton Athletic 1-1, 2-1 Leeds United (replay)

1988: Middlesbrough 2-1 Chelsea (two legs)

1989: Crystal Palace 4-3 Blackburn Rovers (two legs)

1990: Swindon Town 1-0 Sunderland

1991: Notts County 3-1 Brighton and Hove Albion

1992: Blackburn Rovers 1-0 Leicester City

1993: Swindon Town 4-3 Leicester City

1994: Leicester City 2-1 Derby County

1995: Bolton Wanderers 4-3 Reading

1996: Leicester City 2-1 Crystal Palace

1997: Crystal Palace 1-0 Sheffield United

1998: Charlton Athletic 4-4 (7-6 pens) Sunderland

1999: Watford 2-0 Bolton Wanderers

2000: Ipswich Town 4-2 Barnsley

2001: Bolton Wanderers 3-0 Preston North End

2002: Birmingham City 1-1 (4-2 pens) Norwich City

2003: Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 Sheffield United

2004: Crystal Palace 1-0 West Ham United

2005: West Ham United 1-0 Preston North End

2006: Watford 3-0 Leeds United

2007: Derby County 1-0 West Bromwich Albion

2008: Hull City 1-0 Bristol City

2009: Burnley 1-0 Sheffield United

2010: Blackpool 3-2 Cardiff City

2011: Swansea City 4-2 Reading

2012: West Ham United 2-1 Blackpool

2013: Crystal Palace 1-0 (aet) Watford

2014: Queens Park Rangers 1-0 Derby County

2015: Norwich City 2-0 Middlesbrough

2016: Hull City 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday

2017: Huddersfield Town 0-0 (4-3 pens) Reading

2018: Fulham 1-0 Aston Villa

2019: Aston Villa 2-1 Derby County

2020: Fulham 2-1 (aet) Brentford

2021: Brentford 2-0 Swansea City

2022: Nottingham Forest 1-0 Huddersfield Town

2023: Luton Town 1-1 (6-5 pens) Coventry City

2024: Southampton vs Leeds