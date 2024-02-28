Promotion prognosis: Which clubs will go from Championship to Premier League this season?

The race for promotion to the Premier League has been wild this season, as big names look to go right back to the top flight and some surprising contenders have made the fight an open one.

Leicester City, Leeds, and Southampton are unsurprisingly favorites in the race to seize the two automatic spots in the Premier League, and the third of the bunch seems destined for a playoff spot.

And most of the competitors for those places are clubs who’ve been Premier League in the last decade or so, with Ipswich Town the biggest outlier. The Tractor Boys are more than two decades removed from the top-flight and were in League One just last year.

Here we’ll go through the candidates to earn promotion this year.

Premier League promotion prognosis, 2023-24: Top-two challengers

Leicester City (1st place, 78 points)

Last season in Premier League: 2022-23

Back-to-back losses to Leeds and Middlesbrough have the Foxes no longer feeling automatic, but a six-point advantage over its two closest competitors is nice. Leicester is still alive in the FA Cup and their Championship fixture run-in is far from easy. Leicester have three double-digit goal scorers in league play: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Stephy Mavididi, and some guy named Jamie Vardy.

Leeds United (2nd place, 72 points)

Last season in Premier League: 2022-23

Leeds are red-hot after beating Leicester to pull within six points of the leaders, and their fixture list is favorable after this midweek FA Cup tilt with Chelsea. Crysencio Summerville (15 goals, 8 assists) and Georginio Rutter (12 assists) are Premier League talents doing it big in the second tier.

Southampton (4th place, 67 points)

Last season in Premier League: 2022-23

Losers of 3-in-4 since the end of a ridiculous hot streak, Saints will look to get back on track by continuing to produce myriad chances. Stuart Armstrong, Adam Armstrong, and Ryan Manning have been great at that, and Adam Armstrong leads the way with finishes (16 goals). Jan Bednarek and Flynn Downes have also been keys to the season. Saints average the division’s best possession — 67% — by some margin and still have games with Leicester and Leeds, so the power is with them.

Ipswich Town (3rd place, 72 points)

Last season in Premier League: 2001-02

Playmaker Leif Davis has been so good for the Tractor Boys, who are the Championship’s second-biggest scorers and were down a division further just a season ago.

Premier League promotion prognosis, 2023-24: Playoffs or bust

West Bromwich Albion (5th place, 56 points)

Last season in Premier League: 2020-21

One of the Championship’s best defensive units, trailing only Leicester and Leeds in the race to concede the fewest goals.

Hull City (6th place, 55 points)

Last season in Premier League: 2016-17

Hull are a good passing team and Jaden Philogene-Bidace impressed with Aston Villa during the Premier League Summer Series and has caught fire on loan to the Tigers.

Norwich City (7th place, 52 points)

Last season in Premier League: 2021-22

Goalkeeper Angus Gunn has been very good, and both USMNT star Josh Sargent and Jonathan Rowe have been free-scoring when healthy and/or in-form this season.

Preston North End (8th place, 52 points)

Last season in Premier League: 1960-61

Preston is a physical, ornery team that’s going to have to find better finishing to finish in the top six.

Coventry City (9th place, 51 points)

Last season in Premier League: 2000-01

There’s something good brewing in Coventry, where USMNT striker Haji Wright leads the team in goals and assists (and expected goals per 90, and expected goals on target, and shots per 90). When you’ve got a team that can score, anything’s possible in a winner-take-all game.

Sunderland (10th place, 47 points)

Last season in Premier League: 2016-17

Jack Clarke’s been terrific, leading the Black Cats with 15 goals, while longtime player Luke O’Nien has led the team from the back. Could they rejoin Northeast rivals Newcastle in the top flight?