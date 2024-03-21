Leicester City charged by Premier League for Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) breaches

Championship high-flyers Leicester City learned some sour news in a sweet season on Thursday as the Premier League charged the club with “an alleged breach of Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSRs) and for failing to submit their audited financial accounts to the League” for the 2022-23 season.

Leicester were relegated at the end of that season and currently lead the Championship in points-per-game with 82 from 37 matches. Leeds have 82 points and a better goal differential but have played one more game. Third-place Ipswich Town have 81 points, and the top two teams from the Championship season seal automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Leicester City expressed surprise and disappointment with the Premier League’s charges, questioning the timing of the charges and saying the Foxes have been working with the league for the “proper resolution of any charges.”

The Foxes say they will “continue to fight for the right of all clubs to pursue their ambitions.” Sky Sports say that Leicester will not be punished this season.

Leicester are the third team to be charged with a PSR breach this season. Everton had a 10-point deduction later reduced to six, while Nottingham Forest have a four-point deduction that is currently under appeal.

Premier League statement on Leicester City charges ( full statement

“The Premier League has today referred Leicester City FC to an independent Commission for an alleged breach of Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSRs) and for failing to submit their audited financial accounts to the League.

“The alleged breach relates to the assessment period ending Season 2022/23, when the club was a member of the Premier League.

“Leicester City were relegated to the EFL Championship prior to the introduction of the Premier League’s new Standard Directions, which prescribe a timeline within which PSR cases should be heard. Therefore, the proceedings will be conducted in accordance with a timetable to be set by the independent Commission, and its final decision will be published on the Premier League’s website.”

Leicester City response to Premier League charges ( full statement

“Leicester City is surprised at the actions the Premier League has taken today. The Club is extremely disappointed that the Premier League has chosen to charge LCFC now, despite the Club’s efforts to engage constructively with the Premier League in relation to the matters that are the subject of this charge, even though LCFC is not currently a Premier League club.

“LCFC remains willing and eager to engage constructively with the Premier League and the EFL to seek the proper resolution of any potential charges, by the right bodies, and at the right time. The Club continues to take careful advice about its position and, if necessary, will continue to defend itself from any unlawful acts by the football authorities, should they seek to exercise jurisdiction where they cannot do so, as occurred earlier this year.

“LCFC has repeatedly demonstrated its commitment to the P&S rules through its operating model over a considerable period, achieving compliance while pursuing sporting ambitions that are entirely credible given the consistent success that the Club has achieved in that time, both domestically and in European competition. As we continue to represent the Club’s position, we will continue to fight for the right of all clubs to pursue their ambitions, particularly where these have been reasonably and fairly established through sustained sporting achievement.

“The Club thanks its supporters for their understanding in this matter and for their continued support for our team, whose success on the pitch during the final weeks of the season remains our primary focus.”