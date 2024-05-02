 Skip navigation
New Premier League kits for the 2024-25 season

  
Published May 2, 2024 08:51 AM

Liverpool are the first Premier League club to reveal their new kit for the 2024-25 season.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

The Reds are heading into a new era without Jurgen Klopp in charge and they have a new snazzy look with pinstripes back in their home shirt design.

Below are a few shots of the new Liverpool home kit, with plenty more new designs to drop from other Premier League clubs as we head into the summer months.

New Liverpool home kit for 2024-25 season