Betting takeaways from 2024 NFL schedule release
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick share their overall impressions from the NFL schedule release and how they're pricing specific matchups, including Ravens at Chiefs.
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick share their overall impressions from the NFL schedule release and how they're pricing specific matchups, including Ravens at Chiefs.
Rams could feel Donald’s absence vs. Lions
The Lions and Rams are set for a rematch on Sunday Night Football in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season after their thrilling playoff game, but who will hold the edge this time around?
Twists and turns in Thunder-Mavs confound
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick explain why the decisions being made in the Thunder-Mavericks series confuse them and ponder what comes next in Game 6.
Evaluating early picks in crowded NFL COTY market
Drew Dinsick runs through some of the top early picks for NFL Coach of the Year, including Shane Steichen with the Indianapolis Colts, Zach Taylor with the Cincinnati Bengals and more.
Analyzing Preakness favorites after Muth’s scratch
After Preakness Stakes favorite Muth was scratched with a fever on Wednesday, Bet the Edge evaluates which horses deserve consideration in a new-look betting landscape.
How does schedule release impact team win totals?
Bet the Edge analyzes how the NFL schedule release impacts team win projections and whether those can change based on how the schedule shakes out.
Scheffler, McIlroy have ‘fair’ prices at Valhalla
Bet the Edge analyzes odds for Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy at the PGA Championship, where both golfers have "fair" prices ahead of the tournament.
Koepka’s PGA Championship odds are ‘too rich’
Brad Thomas joins Bet the Edge to evaluate Brooks Koepka's outlook at the PGA Championship and Jon Rahm's ability to bounce back after a subpar Masters performance.
Mystik Dan could be ‘overbet’ at Preakness Stakes
Drew Dinsick and Jay Croucher review post position draw odds for key horses ahead of the Preakness Stakes, highlighting outlooks for Mystik Dan, Imagination and Tuscan Gold.