Premier League 2023-24 standings

The Premier League’s 2023-24 season is underway, as Manchester City seeks a fourth-straight Premier League crown.

That’s never been done, and only increases the hunger and probability that someone puts the 2022-23 treble winners under serious duress at some point this season.

Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool, and several others will fancy their chances of pushing City as the year progresses, while Aston Villa, Brighton, and Newcastle United wage European campaigns and the battles that go with that schedule congestion.

New boys Luton Town, Burnley, and Sheffield United will be fighting to stay in the Premier League, while Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea aim to rebuild their clubs’ top-four statuses.

We’ll update the 2023-24 Premier League table in this space all season, as American fans sees which of their USMNT players can finish highest on the table amongst Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest), Auston Trusty (Sheffield United), and both Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson of Fulham.

Premier League 2023-24 Table — Standings as of Aug. 12, 2023

