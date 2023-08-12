 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Bears Training Camp
2023 NFL Futures Best Bets: DJ Moore
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard - Practice
Indianapolis Cup starting lineup
NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard - Qualifying
Daniel Suarez wins Indianapolis Cup Series pole

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpga_openchamprd3_hullbestof_230812v2.jpg
Highlights: Hull, AIG Women’s Open, Rd. 3
nbc_pl_saturdayupdate_230812.jpg
PL Update: Newcastle United upend Aston Villa
nbc_pl_isakintvv2_230812.jpg
Isak: Newcastle has an ‘electrical’ atmosphere

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Bears Training Camp
2023 NFL Futures Best Bets: DJ Moore
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard - Practice
Indianapolis Cup starting lineup
NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard - Qualifying
Daniel Suarez wins Indianapolis Cup Series pole

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpga_openchamprd3_hullbestof_230812v2.jpg
Highlights: Hull, AIG Women’s Open, Rd. 3
nbc_pl_saturdayupdate_230812.jpg
PL Update: Newcastle United upend Aston Villa
nbc_pl_isakintvv2_230812.jpg
Isak: Newcastle has an ‘electrical’ atmosphere

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Premier League 2023-24 standings

  
Published August 12, 2023 03:40 PM

The Premier League’s 2023-24 season is underway, as Manchester City seeks a fourth-straight Premier League crown.

That’s never been done, and only increases the hunger and probability that someone puts the 2022-23 treble winners under serious duress at some point this season.

[ MORE: Jurrien Timber injured in Arsenal win over Forest ]

Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool, and several others will fancy their chances of pushing City as the year progresses, while Aston Villa, Brighton, and Newcastle United wage European campaigns and the battles that go with that schedule congestion.

New boys Luton Town, Burnley, and Sheffield United will be fighting to stay in the Premier League, while Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea aim to rebuild their clubs’ top-four statuses.

We’ll update the 2023-24 Premier League table in this space all season, as American fans sees which of their USMNT players can finish highest on the table amongst Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest), Auston Trusty (Sheffield United), and both Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson of Fulham.

Premier League 2023-24 Table — Standings as of Aug. 12, 2023

PLtableWk1Saturday

https://www.premierleague.com/tables

Credit: premierleague.com