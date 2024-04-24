Tottenham vs Arsenal: How to watch live, North London derby stream link, team news

One of the most delicious North London derbies in recent history takes place Sunday when Arsenal put their Premier League title hopes on the line at a Tottenham Hotspur side seeking to burnish top-four credentials.

The sides traded blows earlier this year when Heung-min Son and Bukayo Saka recorded braces in a 2-2 split at the Emirates Stadium.

The stakes are massive, as Arsenal is in the thick of the race for first and boasting a 23-5-5 mark with no other trophies on offer this season for Mikel Arteta, while Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou is hoping to finish his first season with a top-four flourish.

Arsenal smashed Chelsea at midweek and would relish the chance to make it a pair of wins over London rivals in just a few days, and this would have the added meaning of beating your fiercest rivals while boosting your title stock and hurting their UEFA Champions League hopes.

Tottenham sit fifth on the table with 60 points, six back of Aston Villa with two matches-in-hand on Unai Emery’s men.

Tottenham Hotspur focus, team news

OUT: Destiny Udogie (surgery), Manor Solomon (knee), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh), Fraser Forster (foot) | QUESTIONABLE: Richarlison (knee), Pedro Porro (thigh)

Arsenal focus, team news

OUT: Jurrien Timber (torn ACL - out for season)

North London derby history — Tottenham vs Arsenal all-time series

Matches played (all competitions): 194

Arsenal wins: 81

Tottenham wins: 61

Draws: 52

