Saturday Cup, Xfinity schedule at Dover Motor Speedway
NASCAR’s race weekend at Dover Motor continues Saturday with a busy day of on-track action.
Cup teams will practice and qualify in preparation for Sunday’s race (2 p.m. ET on FS1). Kyle Busch started from the pole in last season’s race after rain washed out qualifying. Christopher Bell joined him on the front row.
Xfinity teams will race Saturday. Defending winner Ryan Truex will be back in the lineup while driving for Joe Gibbs Racing.
There are four drivers with secure spots in the Xfinity playoffs. Austin Hill won the first two races of the season. Chandler Smith won at Phoenix and Richmond, Sam Mayer won at Texas, and Jesse Love won last weekend’s race at Talladega.
Love will be one of four drivers competing for the final Dash 4 Cash $100,000 bonus. He will compete against Ryan Sieg, Anthony Alfredo and Riley Herbst.
Saturday marks Corey Heim’s Cup debut. He will practice and qualify in the No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota while replacing Erik Jones, who sustained a back injury in a crash at Talladega. Heim will make his first Cup start Sunday.
Dover Motor Speedway Saturday schedule
Weather
Saturday: Cloudy skies with a high of 57 degrees and a 2% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. — Cup Series
- 10:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series
Track activity
- 10:30 – 11:20 a.m. — Cup practice (FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
- 11:20 a.m. — 12:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
- 1:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (200 laps, 200 miles; FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)