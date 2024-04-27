 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Orange Bowl-Georgia at Florida State
2024 NFL Draft Day 2 Recap: Chargers and Bills draft wide receivers
Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Round Two
Zurich Classic of New Orleans third-round tee times at TPC Louisiana
JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro - Round Two
Grace Kim opens four-shot lead midway through JM Eagle LA Championship

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_commandersmccaffrey_240426.jpg
McCaffrey an intriguing fantasy piece with WAS
nbc_smx_jettlawrencefeature_240426.jpg
Jett wants to make more Supercross history
nbc_smx_cooperwebbfeature_240426.jpg
How Webb disrupted the ‘Supercross script’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Orange Bowl-Georgia at Florida State
2024 NFL Draft Day 2 Recap: Chargers and Bills draft wide receivers
Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Round Two
Zurich Classic of New Orleans third-round tee times at TPC Louisiana
JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro - Round Two
Grace Kim opens four-shot lead midway through JM Eagle LA Championship

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_commandersmccaffrey_240426.jpg
McCaffrey an intriguing fantasy piece with WAS
nbc_smx_jettlawrencefeature_240426.jpg
Jett wants to make more Supercross history
nbc_smx_cooperwebbfeature_240426.jpg
How Webb disrupted the ‘Supercross script’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Saturday Cup, Xfinity schedule at Dover Motor Speedway

  
Published April 27, 2024 07:00 AM

NASCAR’s race weekend at Dover Motor continues Saturday with a busy day of on-track action.

Cup teams will practice and qualify in preparation for Sunday’s race (2 p.m. ET on FS1). Kyle Busch started from the pole in last season’s race after rain washed out qualifying. Christopher Bell joined him on the front row.

Xfinity teams will race Saturday. Defending winner Ryan Truex will be back in the lineup while driving for Joe Gibbs Racing.

NASCAR: Cup Practice &amp; Qualifying
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of Dover weekend
Dover could be the right race for Martin Truex Jr. and his Joe Gibbs Racing teammates to break their recent top-10 drought.

There are four drivers with secure spots in the Xfinity playoffs. Austin Hill won the first two races of the season. Chandler Smith won at Phoenix and Richmond, Sam Mayer won at Texas, and Jesse Love won last weekend’s race at Talladega.

Love will be one of four drivers competing for the final Dash 4 Cash $100,000 bonus. He will compete against Ryan Sieg, Anthony Alfredo and Riley Herbst.

Saturday marks Corey Heim’s Cup debut. He will practice and qualify in the No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota while replacing Erik Jones, who sustained a back injury in a crash at Talladega. Heim will make his first Cup start Sunday.

AUTO: FEB 17 NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 300
Riley Herbst calls criticism for passing Hailie Deegan on last lap at Talladega ‘baffling’
Said Riley Herbst: “I just don’t understand. Am I not allowed to pass people on a green-white-checkered?”

Dover Motor Speedway Saturday schedule

Weather

Saturday: Cloudy skies with a high of 57 degrees and a 2% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. — Cup Series
  • 10:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 10:30 – 11:20 a.m. — Cup practice (FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 11:20 a.m. — 12:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 1:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (200 laps, 200 miles; FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)