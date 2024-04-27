Saturday Cup, Xfinity schedule at Dover Motor Speedway

NASCAR’s race weekend at Dover Motor continues Saturday with a busy day of on-track action.

Cup teams will practice and qualify in preparation for Sunday’s race (2 p.m. ET on FS1). Kyle Busch started from the pole in last season’s race after rain washed out qualifying. Christopher Bell joined him on the front row.

Xfinity teams will race Saturday. Defending winner Ryan Truex will be back in the lineup while driving for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of Dover weekend Dover could be the right race for Martin Truex Jr. and his Joe Gibbs Racing teammates to break their recent top-10 drought.

There are four drivers with secure spots in the Xfinity playoffs. Austin Hill won the first two races of the season. Chandler Smith won at Phoenix and Richmond, Sam Mayer won at Texas, and Jesse Love won last weekend’s race at Talladega.

Love will be one of four drivers competing for the final Dash 4 Cash $100,000 bonus. He will compete against Ryan Sieg, Anthony Alfredo and Riley Herbst.

Saturday marks Corey Heim’s Cup debut. He will practice and qualify in the No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota while replacing Erik Jones, who sustained a back injury in a crash at Talladega. Heim will make his first Cup start Sunday.

Dover Motor Speedway Saturday schedule

Weather

Saturday: Cloudy skies with a high of 57 degrees and a 2% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

(All times Eastern)

Garage open



8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. — Cup Series

10:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

