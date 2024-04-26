 Skip navigation
josef newgarden
Josef Newgarden's IndyCar Disqualification: What other IndyCar drivers are saying
Caitlin Clark
WNBA training camps open with Caitlin Clark, the rookie class and free agency moves in the spotlight
Aryna Sabalenka
Defending champions Alcaraz and Sabalenka win opening matches at Madrid Open

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_psuspringgamerecap_240426.jpg
Sights and sounds from Penn State's spring game
nbc_rfs_xavierworthychiefs_240426.jpg
Can Worthy make a rookie fantasy impact?
nbc_rfs_chargerstakingalt_240426.jpg
Why Chargers should have picked Nabers over Alt

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Riley Herbst calls criticism for passing Hailie Deegan on last lap at Talladega ‘baffling’

  
Published April 26, 2024 02:56 PM

Riley Herbst says he doesn’t understand criticism for passing fellow Ford driver Hailie Deegan on the final lap of last weekend’s race at Talladega Superspeedway.

Herbst went on to finish second to Chevrolet driver Jesse Love. Deegan fell back to 12th.

Deegan’s team expressed dissatisfaction on their radio after the race with Herbst’s action.

“I’ve watched (the finish),” Herbst said Friday at Dover Motor Speedway. “I’ve heard everybody’s opinions. I just don’t understand. Am I not allowed to pass people on a green-white-checkered?

“It’s just kind of baffling to me a little bit. I mean we finished second, so I don’t think if I would have pushed her I’d had a better opportunity to win.

“The only opportunity we really had to win would be Jesse running out of fuel, which I thought he was going to. But other than that, if you look on the (final) lap, I did the same thing with the 21 car (Austin Hill) through (Turns) 3 and 4, so it just wasn’t really her.”

A difference for some could be that Hill drives a Chevrolet.

Typically at drafting tracks, drivers of the same manufacturers work together for as long as possible, but there’s also an understanding that each driver has a right to go for the win.

The key is to not be in a position to win and make a move that helps another manufacturer triumph. Love led the final seven laps to score his first series victory.