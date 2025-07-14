Winners, losers after Sonoma NASCAR Cup race won by Shane van Gisbergen

A look at the winners and losers from Sunday’s Cup race at Sonoma Raceway.

WINNERS

Shane van Gisbergen — He scored his third victory in the last five races — all on road courses. He is tied with Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell for most victories this year. SVG earned his fourth career Cup win Sunday and it came in his 34th series start. No driver has reached four wins so quickly since Parnelli Jones did so in his 31st career Cup start at Riverside, California, in January 1967.

Trackhouse Racing — This organization has won four of the last eight Cup races. The streak started with Ross Chastain’s victory in the Coca-Cola 600 on Memorial Day weekend and includes all three of Shane van Gisbergen’s wins.

Chase Briscoe — His runner-up result is his best finish on a road course. Until Sunday, he had never run a lap in the top five in four previous Sonoma starts.

Chase Elliott — His third-place finish is his fourth top-five result in the last five races.

Joey Logano — His ninth-place finish snaps a five-race stretch without a top-10 result.

Kyle Busch — His 10th-place gives him back-to-back top-10 finishes.

Ty Dillon — He finished 17th but bumped Alex Bowman out of the way on the last corner of the last lap to finish ahead of Bowman and advance to the semifinals of the In-Season Challenge. Dillon was the last seed in the 32-driver field and is now in the final four. He’s two races from the $1 million prize.

LOSERS

Noah Gragson — He finished last in 37th, marking the third time in the last five races he’s placed 30th or worse.

Ryan Blaney — He finished 36th and was eliminated due to an accident. Blaney has failed to finish seven of the 20 races this season, the most in the series.

Carson Hocevar — He placed 32nd. It is the fourth time in the last six races that he’s finished 29th or worse.

