Greg Sankey
The SEC and Big Ten currently are at a standstill over the College Football Playoff format
NCAA Football: SEC Media Day
'We have the best hand to play': How Greg Sankey, SEC and Big Ten will steer future of college football
WNBA: Minnesota Lynx at Phoenix Mercury
WNBA Preview: Mercury faces tough test, WNBA All-Star Game

Top Clips

nbc_roto_jauanjennings_250714.jpg
Report: 49ers' Jennings wants new deal or a trade
nbc_roto_najeeharris_250714.jpg
Report: Harris (eye) expected to play Week 1
nbc_roto_brandonaiyuk_250714.jpg
Aiyuk may start 2025 season on PUP list

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
The Open 2025: Odds and favorites entering the first round at Royal Portrush

  
Published July 14, 2025 03:38 PM
How important would a McIlroy win at The Open be?
July 14, 2025 12:37 PM
Paul McGinley, Brandel Chamblee and Rich Lerner discuss Rory McIlroy's legacy and the history of golf in Northern Ireland, analyzing the past political climate and more.

Royal Portrush hosts the 153rd edition of The Open Championship, and Northern Ireland’s own Rory McIlroy is among the betting favorites entering the men’s final major of the season.

But he’s not THE favorite.

That distinction belongs to world No. 1 and reigning PGA champion Scottie Scheffler. Masters — and Grand Slam — champ McIlroy is a clear second choice, with Jon Rahm, who has three top-10s in his last four Open starts, third.

2025 Open Championship odds (as of Monday, courtesy DraftKings):

  • Scottie Scheffler: +450
  • Rory McIlroy: +700
  • Jon Rahm: +1200
  • Bryson DeChambeau: +2000
  • Xander Schauffele: +2500
  • Collin Morikawa: +2800
  • Tommy Fleetwood: +2800
  • Ludvig Åberg: +2800
  • Viktor Hovland: +3000
  • Tyrrell Hatton: +3000
  • Shane Lowry: +3000
  • Robert MacIntyre: +3500
  • Sepp Straka: +5000
  • Justin Thomas: +5000
  • Joaquin Niemann: +5000