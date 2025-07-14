The Open 2025: Odds and favorites entering the first round at Royal Portrush

Royal Portrush hosts the 153rd edition of The Open Championship, and Northern Ireland’s own Rory McIlroy is among the betting favorites entering the men’s final major of the season.

But he’s not THE favorite.

That distinction belongs to world No. 1 and reigning PGA champion Scottie Scheffler. Masters — and Grand Slam — champ McIlroy is a clear second choice, with Jon Rahm, who has three top-10s in his last four Open starts, third.

2025 Open Championship odds (as of Monday, courtesy DraftKings):