The Open 2025: Odds and favorites entering the first round at Royal Portrush
Published July 14, 2025 03:38 PM
How important would a McIlroy win at The Open be?
Paul McGinley, Brandel Chamblee and Rich Lerner discuss Rory McIlroy's legacy and the history of golf in Northern Ireland, analyzing the past political climate and more.
Royal Portrush hosts the 153rd edition of The Open Championship, and Northern Ireland’s own Rory McIlroy is among the betting favorites entering the men’s final major of the season.
But he’s not THE favorite.
That distinction belongs to world No. 1 and reigning PGA champion Scottie Scheffler. Masters — and Grand Slam — champ McIlroy is a clear second choice, with Jon Rahm, who has three top-10s in his last four Open starts, third.
2025 Open Championship odds (as of Monday, courtesy DraftKings):
- Scottie Scheffler: +450
- Rory McIlroy: +700
- Jon Rahm: +1200
- Bryson DeChambeau: +2000
- Xander Schauffele: +2500
- Collin Morikawa: +2800
- Tommy Fleetwood: +2800
- Ludvig Åberg: +2800
- Viktor Hovland: +3000
- Tyrrell Hatton: +3000
- Shane Lowry: +3000
- Robert MacIntyre: +3500
- Sepp Straka: +5000
- Justin Thomas: +5000
- Joaquin Niemann: +5000