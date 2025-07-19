 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets
Reds outfielder TJ Friedl gets hit by pitch three times against Mets, tying MLB record
112th Tour de France 2025 - Stage 14
Ineos-Grenadiers team car hits spectator during Tour de France
The 153rd Open - Previews_LargeImage_m362757.jpg
The Open 2025: Final-round tee times, featured groups at Royal Portrush

Top Clips

nbc_golf_scottieintv_250719.jpg
Even-keeled Scheffler happy with Round 3 par saves
nbc_moto_deeganfeauture_250719.jpg
Inside Deegan: Family roots, fierce drive
nbc_golf_roryintv_250719.jpg
McIlroy treating Open support as a ‘celebration’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
The Open 2025: Leaderboard, results from the third round at Royal Portrush

Published July 19, 2025 02:59 PM

  
Published July 19, 2025 02:59 PM
Rory's 56-footer for eagle sends crowd into frenzy
July 19, 2025 12:48 PM
Rory McIlroy had stalled a bit after his first few holes in Round 3 of The Open Championship. How's a 56-footer for eagle to get yourself -- and Royal Portrush -- going?

Scottie Scheffler shot 4-under 67 Saturday to take a four-shot lead at 14 under par through 54 holes of the 153rd Open Championship.

Haotong Li (69) is in solo second with Matt Fitzpatrick (71) alone in third. Rory McIlroy (66) is among a group tied for fourth, six back.

Here’s how things stand entering the final round at Royal Portrush:

﻿POS PLAYER SCORE R1 R2 R3
1 Scottie Scheffler -14 68 64 67
2 Haotong Li -10 67 67 69
3 Matt Fitzpatrick -9 67 66 71
T4 Rory McIlroy -8 70 69 66
T4 Harris English -8 67 70 68
T4 Tyrrell Hatton -8 68 69 68
T4 Chris Gotterup -8 72 65 68
8 Xander Schauffele -7 71 69 66
T9 Rasmus Hojgaard -6 69 68 70
T9 Robert Macintyre -6 71 66 70
T9 Brian Harman -6 69 65 73
T9 Russell Henley -6 72 70 65
T9 Nicolai Hojgaard -6 69 69 69
T14 Lee Westwood -5 69 70 69
T14 Justin Rose -5 69 71 68
T14 Oliver Lindell -5 72 68 68
T14 Matt Wallace -5 73 69 66
T14 Wyndham Clark -5 76 66 66
T14 Kristoffer Reitan -5 72 68 68
T14 Ludvig Aberg -5 73 67 68
T14 Harry Hall -5 73 67 68
T22 Marc Leishman -4 73 68 68
T22 Dustin Johnson -4 73 69 67
T22 Keegan Bradley -4 72 67 70
T22 Corey Conners -4 74 69 66
T22 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -4 67 73 69
T22 Sungjae Im -4 71 71 67
T22 Lucas Glover -4 69 72 68
T29 Tony Finau -3 70 68 72
T29 John Parry -3 72 71 67
T29 Tommy Fleetwood -3 73 68 69
T29 Justin Thomas -3 72 69 69
T29 J.J. Spaun -3 73 69 68
T34 Rickie Fowler -2 69 72 70
T34 Hideki Matsuyama -2 74 69 68
T34 Thriston Lawrence -2 73 70 68
T34 Jordan L. Smith -2 71 68 72
T34 Nathan Kimsey -2 71 72 68
T34 Jon Rahm -2 70 72 69
T34 Sam Burns -2 70 69 72
T34 Bryson DeChambeau -2 78 65 68
T34 Akshay Bhatia -2 73 68 70
T34 Jesper Svensson -2 71 72 68
T44 Jhonattan Vegas -1 72 70 70
T44 Jason Kokrak -1 71 70 71
T44 Daniel Berger -1 72 70 70
T44 Maverick McNealy -1 69 74 69
T44 Takumi Kanaya -1 71 72 69
T44 Aaron Rai -1 69 72 71
T44 Henrik Stenson -1 75 68 69
T51 Justin Leonard E 70 73 70
T51 Sergio Garcia E 70 73 70
T51 Thomas Detry E 72 71 70
T51 Sepp Straka E 72 71 70
T51 Matthew Jordan E 68 72 73
T56 Francesco Molinari 1 72 71 71
T56 Jordan Spieth 1 73 69 72
T56 Romain Langasque 1 71 71 72
T56 Ryggs Johnston 1 74 66 74
T60 Adrien Saddier 2 72 71 72
T60 Antoine Rozner 2 72 70 73
T60 Viktor Hovland 2 73 69 73
T63 Shane Lowry 3 70 72 74
T63 Jacob Skov Olesen 3 67 76 73
65 Andrew Novak 4 71 72 74
T66 Dean Burmester 5 71 71 76
T66 Sebastian Soderberg 5 73 70 75
T66 Phil Mickelson 5 70 72 76
69 Riki Kawamoto 7 72 70 78
70 Matti Schmid 9 73 70 79