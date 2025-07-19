The Open 2025: Leaderboard, results from the third round at Royal Portrush
Published July 19, 2025 02:59 PM
Rory's 56-footer for eagle sends crowd into frenzy
Rory McIlroy had stalled a bit after his first few holes in Round 3 of The Open Championship. How's a 56-footer for eagle to get yourself -- and Royal Portrush -- going?
Scottie Scheffler shot 4-under 67 Saturday to take a four-shot lead at 14 under par through 54 holes of the 153rd Open Championship.
Haotong Li (69) is in solo second with Matt Fitzpatrick (71) alone in third. Rory McIlroy (66) is among a group tied for fourth, six back.
Here’s how things stand entering the final round at Royal Portrush:
|POS
|PLAYER
|SCORE
|R1
|R2
|R3
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|-14
|68
|64
|67
|2
|Haotong Li
|-10
|67
|67
|69
|3
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|-9
|67
|66
|71
|T4
|Rory McIlroy
|-8
|70
|69
|66
|T4
|Harris English
|-8
|67
|70
|68
|T4
|Tyrrell Hatton
|-8
|68
|69
|68
|T4
|Chris Gotterup
|-8
|72
|65
|68
|8
|Xander Schauffele
|-7
|71
|69
|66
|T9
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|-6
|69
|68
|70
|T9
|Robert Macintyre
|-6
|71
|66
|70
|T9
|Brian Harman
|-6
|69
|65
|73
|T9
|Russell Henley
|-6
|72
|70
|65
|T9
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|-6
|69
|69
|69
|T14
|Lee Westwood
|-5
|69
|70
|69
|T14
|Justin Rose
|-5
|69
|71
|68
|T14
|Oliver Lindell
|-5
|72
|68
|68
|T14
|Matt Wallace
|-5
|73
|69
|66
|T14
|Wyndham Clark
|-5
|76
|66
|66
|T14
|Kristoffer Reitan
|-5
|72
|68
|68
|T14
|Ludvig Aberg
|-5
|73
|67
|68
|T14
|Harry Hall
|-5
|73
|67
|68
|T22
|Marc Leishman
|-4
|73
|68
|68
|T22
|Dustin Johnson
|-4
|73
|69
|67
|T22
|Keegan Bradley
|-4
|72
|67
|70
|T22
|Corey Conners
|-4
|74
|69
|66
|T22
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|-4
|67
|73
|69
|T22
|Sungjae Im
|-4
|71
|71
|67
|T22
|Lucas Glover
|-4
|69
|72
|68
|T29
|Tony Finau
|-3
|70
|68
|72
|T29
|John Parry
|-3
|72
|71
|67
|T29
|Tommy Fleetwood
|-3
|73
|68
|69
|T29
|Justin Thomas
|-3
|72
|69
|69
|T29
|J.J. Spaun
|-3
|73
|69
|68
|T34
|Rickie Fowler
|-2
|69
|72
|70
|T34
|Hideki Matsuyama
|-2
|74
|69
|68
|T34
|Thriston Lawrence
|-2
|73
|70
|68
|T34
|Jordan L. Smith
|-2
|71
|68
|72
|T34
|Nathan Kimsey
|-2
|71
|72
|68
|T34
|Jon Rahm
|-2
|70
|72
|69
|T34
|Sam Burns
|-2
|70
|69
|72
|T34
|Bryson DeChambeau
|-2
|78
|65
|68
|T34
|Akshay Bhatia
|-2
|73
|68
|70
|T34
|Jesper Svensson
|-2
|71
|72
|68
|T44
|Jhonattan Vegas
|-1
|72
|70
|70
|T44
|Jason Kokrak
|-1
|71
|70
|71
|T44
|Daniel Berger
|-1
|72
|70
|70
|T44
|Maverick McNealy
|-1
|69
|74
|69
|T44
|Takumi Kanaya
|-1
|71
|72
|69
|T44
|Aaron Rai
|-1
|69
|72
|71
|T44
|Henrik Stenson
|-1
|75
|68
|69
|T51
|Justin Leonard
|E
|70
|73
|70
|T51
|Sergio Garcia
|E
|70
|73
|70
|T51
|Thomas Detry
|E
|72
|71
|70
|T51
|Sepp Straka
|E
|72
|71
|70
|T51
|Matthew Jordan
|E
|68
|72
|73
|T56
|Francesco Molinari
|1
|72
|71
|71
|T56
|Jordan Spieth
|1
|73
|69
|72
|T56
|Romain Langasque
|1
|71
|71
|72
|T56
|Ryggs Johnston
|1
|74
|66
|74
|T60
|Adrien Saddier
|2
|72
|71
|72
|T60
|Antoine Rozner
|2
|72
|70
|73
|T60
|Viktor Hovland
|2
|73
|69
|73
|T63
|Shane Lowry
|3
|70
|72
|74
|T63
|Jacob Skov Olesen
|3
|67
|76
|73
|65
|Andrew Novak
|4
|71
|72
|74
|T66
|Dean Burmester
|5
|71
|71
|76
|T66
|Sebastian Soderberg
|5
|73
|70
|75
|T66
|Phil Mickelson
|5
|70
|72
|76
|69
|Riki Kawamoto
|7
|72
|70
|78
|70
|Matti Schmid
|9
|73
|70
|79