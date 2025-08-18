 Skip navigation
Tour Championship 2025: First-round tee times, pairings and how to watch

  
Published August 18, 2025 03:40 PM
Debating merits of match play for Tour Champ.
August 18, 2025 01:56 PM
Golf Today make their arguments for and against the Tour Championship using a match play format before explaining that the players generally choose to have a winner-take-all stroke format.

The first round of the FedExCup playoff finale begins Thursday at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia.

Players are paired based on FEC standings entering the third of three postseason tournaments, but everyone starts at even par and with no points. The winner of the 72-hole, stroke-play event will be declared the FedExCup champion.

As they did at last week’s BMW Championship, top seeds Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy will play alongside one another on the opening day. Players will then be repaired for Day 2, based on Round 1 scores.

Round 1 TV times for the Tour Championship (EDT)

Thursday, Aug. 24

Round 1 tee times at East Lake Golf Club

Time
TeePlayers
11:16 AM
EDT		1

Chris Gotterup

Akshay Bhatia

11:27 AM
EDT		1

Jacob Bridgeman

Sungjae Im

11:38 AM
EDT		1

Nick Taylor

Harry Hall

11:49 AM
EDT		1

Hideki Matsuyama

Shane Lowry

12:00 PM
EDT		1

Collin Morikawa

Viktor Hovland

12:16 PM
EDT		1

Corey Conners

Patrick Cantlay

12:27 PM
EDT		1

Sam Burns

Brian Harman

12:38 PM
EDT		1

Andrew Novak

Keegan Bradley

12:49 PM
EDT		1

Cameron Young

Ludvig Åberg

1:00 PM
EDT		1

Harris English

Justin Thomas

1:16 PM
EDT		1

Robert MacIntyre

Maverick McNealy

1:27 PM
EDT		1

Russell Henley

Sepp Straka

1:38 PM
EDT		1

Tommy Fleetwood

Ben Griffin

1:49 PM
EDT		1

J.J. Spaun

Justin Rose

2:00 PM
EDT		1

Scottie Scheffler

Rory McIlroy