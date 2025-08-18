Tour Championship 2025: First-round tee times, pairings and how to watch

The first round of the FedExCup playoff finale begins Thursday at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia.

Players are paired based on FEC standings entering the third of three postseason tournaments, but everyone starts at even par and with no points. The winner of the 72-hole, stroke-play event will be declared the FedExCup champion.

As they did at last week’s BMW Championship, top seeds Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy will play alongside one another on the opening day. Players will then be repaired for Day 2, based on Round 1 scores.

Round 1 TV times for the Tour Championship (EDT)

Thursday, Aug. 24



Round 1 tee times at East Lake Golf Club