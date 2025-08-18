Tour Championship 2025: $40 million purse breakdown, what players earn by qualifying

There’s some change to this year’s Tour Championship — starting with no starting strokes. That means everyone will begin the playoff finale at even par and compete, as normal, over 72 holes of stroke play.

Also new, the payout. The Tour spread out the FedExCup’s $100 million prize pool with $40 million — in official money — on offer at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. But, there’s more just guaranteed cash for the 30 men in the no-cut tournament.

What players earn by qualifying for the Tour Championship

Entry into three of the four 2026 majors: Masters, U.S. Open, Open Championship

Two-year PGA Tour exemption

Entry into the eight 2026 signature events (includes top 50 in FEC)

Tour Championship 2025 field: Who qualified for the PGA Tour’s playoff finale Thirty players qualified for the final FedExCup playoff event, the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club.

Tour Championship’s $40 million purse breakdown: