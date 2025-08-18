 Skip navigation
Tour Championship 2025: $40 million purse breakdown, what players earn by qualifying

  
Published August 18, 2025 07:00 AM
There’s some change to this year’s Tour Championship — starting with no starting strokes. That means everyone will begin the playoff finale at even par and compete, as normal, over 72 holes of stroke play.

Also new, the payout. The Tour spread out the FedExCup’s $100 million prize pool with $40 million — in official money — on offer at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. But, there’s more just guaranteed cash for the 30 men in the no-cut tournament.

What players earn by qualifying for the Tour Championship

  • Entry into three of the four 2026 majors: Masters, U.S. Open, Open Championship
  • Two-year PGA Tour exemption
  • Entry into the eight 2026 signature events (includes top 50 in FEC)
TOUR Championship - Round Three
Tour Championship 2025 field: Who qualified for the PGA Tour’s playoff finale
Thirty players qualified for the final FedExCup playoff event, the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club.

Tour Championship’s $40 million purse breakdown:

POSITIONPAYOUT
1$10,000,000
2$5,000,000
3$3,700,000
4$3,200,000
5$2,750,000
6$1,900,000
7$1,400,000
8$1,070,000
9$900,000
10$735,000
11$695,000
12$660,000
13$625,000
14$590,000
15$560,000
16$505,000
17$490,000
18$475,000
19$460,000
20$445,000
21$430,000
22$415,000
23$400,000
24$390,000
25$380,000
26$375,000
27$370,000
28$365,000
29$360,000
30$355,000