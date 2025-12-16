Innovative Optum Golf Channel Games highlights offseason events

It turns out there’s still a place for what amounts to the “silly season” in golf.

The Skins Game returned under a slightly different format — held on Black Friday instead of the weekend after Thanksgiving, and a reverse purse that added to the stakes. It wasn’t as must-see as when it began in the 1980s, but it was a fun option before football started.

The Grant Thornton Invitational is now mixed team, a big improvement.

Next up might be the most compelling of all. The “Optum Golf Channel Games” makes its debut Wednesday night at Trump National in West Palm Beach, Florida, featuring teams led by Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, the two biggest names in golf.

They will compete for points in five competitions, most of them where time is a factor, that include a driving grid, chipping and putting, and a 14-club challenge in which a club is out of the rotation once it has been used.

“Just the opportunity to showcase our game in a different way,” McIlroy said. “Sort of lean into other sports in a way, like the NFL combine or the 3-pointer contest in basketball or the Home Run Derby in baseball. It’s just a chance to try something new.”

Optum Golf Channel Games: Teams, format and how to watch on TV and in person The inaugural Optum Golf Channel Games will include innovative competitions, two teams captained by the world’s top 2 players and timed competitions.

McIlroy’s team features his Ryder Cup captain, Luke Donald, best mate Shane Lowry and Haotong Li of China, who rarely lacks for entertainment. Scheffler has his Ryder Cup captain, Keegan Bradley, best mate Sam Burns and Luke Clanton.

The time clock should keep it moving — two minutes for the driving challenge, three for the short game and one format of alternate shot with players positioned on the tee, fairway and two around the green. Lowest score in the shortest amount of time wins.

“I think it’s going to be a fun way to compete at the end of the year for us, in a time where there’s not a ton of stuff on the golf calendar,” Scheffler said.

Both team captains are geared for this. Scheffler is renowned for competing in all sorts of games with the older pros at Royal Oaks, whether it was a putting contest or trying to hit the pole on the driving range.

The 14-club challenge has his attention, especially if a putter is all that’s left for a full shot.

“I’ll probably try and use a backup putter for the 14-club challenge,” he said. “I’m definitely not going to be out on the range ripping full putters trying to figure out that shot. I’m just going to figure that one out as naturally as possible within the competition.”

McIlroy said he grew up playing two balls and kept the worst score and best score on each hole. And he recalled some fun games they did during commercial shoots, one in particular.

“They actually made me do a flop shot over Tiger, and I was probably as nervous as I’ve been in a long time,” McIlroy said. “His body is already banged up. I didn’t want to add to it.”