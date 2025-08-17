 Skip navigation
Tour Championship 2025 field: Who qualified for the PGA Tour’s playoff finale

  
Published August 17, 2025 06:08 PM
The top 30 players in the FedExCup standings following the second playoff event have qualified for the Tour Championship.

The PGA Tour’s playoff finale will be contested at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia, Aug. 21-24. The event will be a standard 72 holes of stroke play with no starting strokes. FedExCup points also reset to zero for everyone, meaning the Tour Championship winner will capture the FEC crown.

Here’s a look at those who qualified for final playoff event of the season:

  • Scottie Scheffler
  • Rory McIlroy
  • J.J. Spaun
  • Justin Rose
  • Tommy Fleetwood
  • Ben Griffin
  • Russell Henley
  • Sepp Straka
  • Robert MacIntyre
  • Maverick McNealy
  • Harris English
  • Justin Thomas
  • Cameron Young
  • Ludvig Åberg
  • Andrew Novak
  • Keegan Bradley
  • Sam Burns
  • Brian Harman
  • Corey Conners
  • Patrick Cantlay
  • Collin Morikawa
  • Viktor Hovland
  • Hideki Matsuyama
  • Shane Lowry
  • Nick Taylor
  • Harry Hall
  • Jacob Bridgeman
  • Sungjae Im
  • Chris Gotterup
  • Akshay Bhatia