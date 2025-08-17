Tour Championship 2025 field: Who qualified for the PGA Tour’s playoff finale

The top 30 players in the FedExCup standings following the second playoff event have qualified for the Tour Championship.

The PGA Tour’s playoff finale will be contested at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia, Aug. 21-24. The event will be a standard 72 holes of stroke play with no starting strokes. FedExCup points also reset to zero for everyone, meaning the Tour Championship winner will capture the FEC crown.

Here’s a look at those who qualified for final playoff event of the season: