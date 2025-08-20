Dodgers at Rockies Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 20

It’s Wednesday, August 20 and the Dodgers (71-54) are in Denver to take on the Rockies (36-89). Shohei Ohtani is slated to take the mound for Los Angeles against Tanner Gordon for Colorado.

Los Angeles pummeled Colorado in the second game of the series, 11-4, behind Ohtani’s 44th homer of the season, while Alex Call notched a career-high four hits and was a triple away from the cycle.

Colorado is now 4-1 over the last five games, while Los Angeles looks to close out the series and build off its 7-1 record over the Rockies this season.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Dodgers at Rockies

Date: Wednesday, August 20, 2025

Time: 8:40 PM ET

Site: Coors Field

City: Denver, CO

Network/Streaming: SNLA, COLR

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Dodgers at the Rockies

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Moneyline: Dodgers (-274), Rockies (+222)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5

Total: 12.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Dodgers at Rockies

Pitching matchup for August 20, 2025: Shohei Ohtani vs. Tanner Gordon Dodgers: Shohei Ohtani, (0-0, 3.47 ERA)

Last outing: 0.00 ERA, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 0 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts Rockies: Tanner Gordon, (3-5, 7.98 ERA)

Last outing: 5.40 ERA, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts



Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Dodgers at Rockies

The Dodgers are 7-1 versus the Rockies this season

The Dodgers have scored 5 or more runs in 6 of 8 versus the Rockies

The Rockies are 6-2 in the last 8 games

The Rockies are 4-1 in the last 5 games

The Under is 4-1 in the Dodgers’ last 5 matchups against NL West teams

The Dodgers have covered in their last 3 games against the Rockies

The Dodgers have won 12 of their last 20 away games against teams with losing records

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Dodgers and the Rockies

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Dodgers and the Rockies:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Los Angeles Dodgers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Colorado Rockies at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 12.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

